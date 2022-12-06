Bronze ‘Amazon love god’ to go on display as part of million pound Yorkshire sculpture trail

Who would have imagined a generation or two ago that Wakefield would become a destination for art lovers?

First, we had the Yorkshire Sculpture Park in Bretton on the city’s fringes which is hailed by many as the best outdoor display of works by Henry Moore and Dame Barbara Hepworth, among others.

Then the Hepworth gallery opened closer to Wakefield city centre and added emphasis to the city’s growing claims to be the artistic capital of the North.

Now a new artistic trail is opening in the city, which aims to provide a pathway to view various artistic creations.

Jason Wilsher-Mills

The trail is set to guide residents and visitors on a journey of discovery through Wakefield city centre.

Wakefield Council has been awarded over £1m in funding from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport to deliver this free, outdoor public art trail which will see unique sculptures, created by five leading British artists, make the city centre their permanent home.

One of the sculptures has been designed by internationally acclaimed, artist Jason Wilsher-Mills, whose bronze ‘Amazon love god’ has been inspired by the painting of Charles Waterton and the Cayman, the love story of his mother and father and his own connections with the city.

Coun Jo Hepworth, Wakefield Council’s Deputy Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport, said: “Wakefield-born Jason provides an inspirational figure to other local artists, achieving international acclaim and is now set to be honoured with a permanent piece in his home city. We’re delighted to have Jason on board to bring his unique sculpture to Wakefield as part of our exciting new sculpture trail.”

Mr Wilsher-Mills said: “The opportunity to create a bronze sculpture for Wakefield, my hometown, where I was born and raised, was a dream come true. When I found out I had been chosen for the commission, I cried, as it meant so much to me. I am so very proud.

“I am proud to be an artist with a disability, from a working-class background, to be chosen for this prestigious and high-profile commission.

“The work is breaking boundaries, not only thematically, but because it will be fully interactive, with an animated film being made, a poem by the renowned poet, Ian McMillan, and lots of incredible augmented reality experiences."

The individual and inspiring artworks will reflect the district’s fascinating heritage and will be proudly displayed at key points across the city, including Wakefield Westgate, Wakefield One, Cathedral precinct, The Springs and West Yorkshire History Centre.

Starting at Wakefield Westgate train station and culminating at The Hepworth Wakefield, the trail will provide an opportunity to experience and engage with world-class contemporary art, in the UK’s capital of sculpture.

The other artists who have created the sculptures are Halima Cassell, Andy Holden, Ro Robertson and Annie Morris.

