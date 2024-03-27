Calderdale Open: public vote winner announced

There were over 500 votes cast and the winner was a mature student from Kirklees Huddersfield, Serena Rogers with her winning textile 'Oligopoly - The Cost of Living Edition' inspired by her work in the community facilitating art classes over the last two years.

The work has been on show for the last six months at the gallery after being selected for the Calderdale Open exhibition during that time the public could vote for their winning art work.

The conceptual work is inspired by Serena's work as a Community Artist working with different groups locally facilitating Art for Wellbeing workshops in different settings and hearing how difficult life is for most unemployed or working to have a life or even survive.

Living in Birchencliffe Huddersfield, a mature student completing an art BA Hons art degree this year, facilitating art classes in the community and a mum.

Given the history of the local area, it is emotive that a textile piece that has been voted to win, representing women artists and fellow mature students.