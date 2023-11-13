Later this month the Henry Moore Institute in Leeds will be closing its doors temporarily to undergo an exciting refurbishment, the first major renovation in its 30-year history.

Sculptor Henry Moore, the Institute’s founder, was passionate about education and it was his commitment to giving people access to learning about sculpture that prompted him to set up the Foundation in his name, which eventually led to the creation of the Institute. The building today houses a gallery with a wide-ranging programme of free exhibitions, a research library and Leeds Museums & Galleries’ archive of sculptors’ papers.

“We are here to provide access to the visual arts, and especially sculpture, for as many people as possible, so we are always thinking about how we can do things better and the building is included in that,” says Laurence Sillars, Head of the Henry Moore Institute. “It is an important part of the architectural history of Leeds but it has also been 30 years since we opened, so it felt like the right time to make some investments and to look at areas of the building that needed refreshing.”

As a Grade-II listed building there are limitations on what can be done to the exterior, so the focus for this refurbishment, which will be carried out by Leeds-based architects Ginger Group, is on the interior spaces. The good news is that visitor numbers to the Institute increased by 15 percent last year, so the renovation is also a response to that. “We are making some key modifications to the public circulation spaces,” says Sillars. “So, we will have a revamped, more welcoming entrance area to encourage visitors to stay longer and there will also be an enhanced shop offer.”

Exterior of Henry Moore Institute with work by Anthony (Vahni) Capildeo, 2023, illustrated by Molly Fairhurst. Picture: Min Young Lim

The refurbishment will also include an improved research library entrance, refreshed activity space and new toilets and baby changing facilities. “Probably the most significant change is the completely new space created to accommodate our engagement programme working with young people, families, community groups and schools,” says Sillars. “That has been a huge area of growth since we established the programme five years ago and so we are converting one of our staff meeting rooms into a multifunctional space.” It will be used to host creative workshops, discussions and research events and to encourage people of all ages to engage with sculpture as learners, thinkers and makers.

The Institute’s engagement work with schools has been particularly successful, with the number of visits rising. Like many arts organisations watching what has been happening in education in recent years, the Institute is very conscious of the need to step in and fill the void left by creative subjects being dropped from the school curriculum. “I think that situation can only be described as terrifying,” says Sillars. “Creativity is vital to so many aspects of our lives and it is our role – and everyone’s working in the creative sector – to ensure that young people continue to get access to arts education. We want everyone to see the possibility of an artistic career but even if it is not a career path, just to remind everyone that engagement with the arts is really important for our health and wellbeing. I think the creative industries – music, dance, drama, theatre and art – are fundamental in helping us to explore ideas, to navigate our place in the world and to ask difficult questions but also it is about having a moment to take time out; a space for connection and joy.”

The Institute will close its doors to the public on November 27, so there is still time to catch their latest exhibition The Weight of Words, a fabulous group show exploring the relationship between sculpture and poetry, two of the world’s oldest artforms, featuring thought-provoking work by acclaimed international contemporary artists and writers.

During the closure, all the engagement, academic and research work of the Institute will, of course, carry on. As Sillars stresses: “We are not disappearing – there will still be plenty of opportunities to engage with us – our online events will be continuing and our schools programme will be running offsite throughout that period.”

Rendering of Henry Moore Institute education space. Courtesy of Group Ginger

The building will reopen next summer with a solo exhibition by Australian-Egyptian sculptor Hany Armanious whose work explores the magical properties of the casting process. “We are looking forward to welcoming everyone back for that wonderful show in the summer,” says Sillars. “We are delighted that these significant changes to the building will mean our audiences can continue to grow, access and enjoy our free-to-visit exhibitions and our world-renowned research facilities and collections.”