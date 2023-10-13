Leeds’ Light Night has introduced a futuristic theme for 2023 – and the opening night nailed it with the city lit up in stunning colours.

Thousands of people headed to the city centre to see the installation event which bills itself as showing ‘art in the dark’. Over 50 artists have contributed to this year’s event, which has seen some of the city’s most recognisable buildings transformed into dazzling spectacles.

It is the 19th year the event has been held in the city centre.

The theme for this year’s Light Night Leeds is “Future Dreaming”, inspired by Leeds 2023 and with a series of pieces from around the globe which imagine how Leeds and the rest of the world might look in the future.

The free event – which is held across the city – will also take place this evening. For more information visit the Light Night website.

Check out our pictures from the first night of the event in our gallery. All pictures were taken by PA photographer Danny Lawson.

Light Night Leeds Light and sound installation Sylvan Quiet by artist Novak, is projected on to the Queens Hotel in Leeds as part of Light Night Leeds, the UK's largest annual arts and light festival.

Light Night Leeds People view light installation Evanescent by artist Atelier Sisu, part of Light Night Leeds, the UK's largest annual arts and light festival.

Light Night Leeds Light and sound installation Sylvan Quiet by artist Novak, is projected on to the Queens Hotel in Leeds as part of Light Night Leeds, the UK's largest annual arts and light festival.

Light Night Leeds Light and sound installation Theatre of Illumination by artist Julien Lasson, is projected on to Leeds Civic Hall, part of Light Night Leeds, the UK's largest annual arts and light festival.