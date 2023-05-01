Open Up Festival, Sheffield: Your chance to meet makers and artists at city festival

Called Open Up, it is designed to allow people to explore a variety of creative studios in and around Sheffield and allow them to meet the people behind the work, learn more about their processes and even buy work from the makers.

Organised by the artists and makers and taking place over two bank holiday weekends this well-established event is now in its 25th year and will be showcasing a wide range of art forms in loads of interesting locations.

With many studios gathered in natural clusters across Sheffield and beyond they are said to be ideally located for a tour. They are listed in the free event brochure and on the website at www.openupsheffield.co.uk.

Sam Sherborne at Vulcan Studios. Photographed by Yorkshire Post photographer Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Potter Mary Else said: “Open Up is so much more than just an exhibition; and, although there is work for sale, I really want people to come and see my work and have a discussion about it.

"It’s a unique opportunity as there really aren’t that many galleries that will show local artists work and you rarely get the opportunity to speak to the maker in their studio.”

Print maker James Green. Photographed by Yorkshire Post photographer Jonathan Gawthorpe.