All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
1 day ago One dead and seven injured in Cornwall nightclub knife attack
5 hours ago Nurses strike continues: Major disruption for NHS services in England
5 hours ago Additional flight to evacuate Britons from Sudan today
6 hours ago MasterChef Australia judge Jock Zonfrillo found dead aged 46
8 hours ago Ryanair cancels 220 flights over May 1 bank holiday due to strikes
1 day ago Hardcore coronation fans already camped outside Buckingham Palace

Open Up Festival, Sheffield: Your chance to meet makers and artists at city festival

A festival showcasing art across Sheffield is under way featuring 115 creatives in the city.

By Steve Teale
Published 1st May 2023, 14:50 BST
Updated 1st May 2023, 15:22 BST

Called Open Up, it is designed to allow people to explore a variety of creative studios in and around Sheffield and allow them to meet the people behind the work, learn more about their processes and even buy work from the makers.

Organised by the artists and makers and taking place over two bank holiday weekends this well-established event is now in its 25th year and will be showcasing a wide range of art forms in loads of interesting locations.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

With many studios gathered in natural clusters across Sheffield and beyond they are said to be ideally located for a tour. They are listed in the free event brochure and on the website at www.openupsheffield.co.uk.

Most Popular
Sam Sherborne at Vulcan Studios. Photographed by Yorkshire Post photographer Jonathan Gawthorpe.Sam Sherborne at Vulcan Studios. Photographed by Yorkshire Post photographer Jonathan Gawthorpe.
Sam Sherborne at Vulcan Studios. Photographed by Yorkshire Post photographer Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Potter Mary Else said: “Open Up is so much more than just an exhibition; and, although there is work for sale, I really want people to come and see my work and have a discussion about it.

"It’s a unique opportunity as there really aren’t that many galleries that will show local artists work and you rarely get the opportunity to speak to the maker in their studio.”

Print maker James Green. Photographed by Yorkshire Post photographer Jonathan Gawthorpe.Print maker James Green. Photographed by Yorkshire Post photographer Jonathan Gawthorpe.
Print maker James Green. Photographed by Yorkshire Post photographer Jonathan Gawthorpe.
Angie Heal atThe Art House. Photographed by Yorkshire Post photographer Jonathan Gawthorpe.Angie Heal atThe Art House. Photographed by Yorkshire Post photographer Jonathan Gawthorpe.
Angie Heal atThe Art House. Photographed by Yorkshire Post photographer Jonathan Gawthorpe.
Related topics:Sheffield