The annual Saltaire Arts Trail returns for 2022 and from drawing in the park to crazy golf installations, this year’s line up welcomes artists, families and enthusiasts. Local homes, businesses, windows and creative spaces will form the ‘Open Village’ where local and visiting artists will showcase their work.

After running under Covid regulations for the last couple of years the Arts Trail follows on from the success of last year’s Window Gallery Trail and the popular Open Houses, which has been a key part of the Arts Trail since it began in 2006.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Saltaire was built from 1851 by Titus Salt, an industrialist in the woollen industry. He built neat stone houses in rows, wash-houses, a hospital, an institute for recreation and education, library, reading room, concert hall, billiard room, science lab and gym. The village had a school for the children of the workers, almshouses, allotments, a park and a boathouse.

My Crazy Family Golf in the roof space at Salts Mill, Saltaire, designed by Lisa Watts. She is pictured with her dad Gordan Watts on the golf course ahead of the Saltaire Arts Trail this weekend.

It was quite the contrast from the slums or nearby Braford. Salts Mill followed in 1853 and closed in 1986 but has since been renovated to form art gallery and boutique shopping spaces

All these areas are now integral to this year’s event where homes, businesses, windows and creative spaces form the Open Village.

This includes accomplished artist and Saltaire Art School founder, Nina Hunter who opening up her stunning riverside residence to the public for the very first time.

My Crazy Family Golf, is a participative project made by Lisa Watts and her father where visitors will be invited to play five holes of crazy golf. It is intended inspire visitors to reflect on their own family relationships, the nature of care, and the significance of personal interactions.

Ms Hunter is showcasing nine of her brand new feminine paintings in the 250-year-old mill-converted apartment which she lives and works from. Also an accomplished pianist, this brand new collection was created for Nina’s solo art exhibition and piano recital which took place in London last month.

She said: “I’m excited to be able to share my work with the Saltaire visitors for the first time and in this special location, I feel it is a valuable addition to the Saltaire Arts Trail events.”

After having being held for two years online only, the Saltaire Makers Fair is back live in Victoria Hall, with over 65 exhibitors across three rooms, in a showcase of fresh, contemporary art, craft and design for sale or commission.

Some further highlights are My Crazy Family Golf, a participative project made by Lisa Watts and her father, Gordon Watts. Visitors play five holes of crazy golf but the idea is to inspire them to reflect on their own family relationships, care and significance of personal interactions.

Bingley Camera Club also opens a new exhibitions to coincide with the festival. ‘Our Changing Environment’ opens on Saturday and will run until September, featuring 53 photographs taken by more than 30 photographers challenged to capture their impressions of the way in which our environment is changing around us.