All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING

Sheffield artist Phlegm creates massive mural on former Eye Witness Works

The artist known as Phlegm was spotted working on a massive mural on the side of the former Eye Witness Works in Sheffield.
Rachael Grealish
By Rachael Grealish
Published 16th Jan 2024, 17:45 GMT

The Welsh-born Sheffield-based muralist and artist has been working on a massive mural on the side of the former Eye Witness Works at the junction of Hilton Street, and Headford Street in Sheffield.

The images show the mural to be a huge black-and-white mural that covers the length of the side of the building and stretches up to the top.

It depicts the image of what looks like a person lying face down in the child post with smaller people sitting on the head viewing through a telescope.

There are many impressive Phlegm wall murals in Sheffield, including one on Westfield Terrace between West Street and Devonshire/Division Street in the Devonshire Quarter.

impressive Phlegm wall mural on Westfield Terrace between West Street and Devonshire/Division Street in the Devonshire Quarter.

Artist known as Phlegm a Welsh-born Sheffield-based muralist and artist working on a massive mural on the side of the former Eye Witness Works at the junction of Hilton Street, and Headford Street in Sheffield.

1. Phlegm Eye Witness Works Mural

Artist known as Phlegm a Welsh-born Sheffield-based muralist and artist working on a massive mural on the side of the former Eye Witness Works at the junction of Hilton Street, and Headford Street in Sheffield. Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Artist known as Phlegm hard at work at the junction of Hilton Street, and Headford Street in Sheffield

2. Artist Phlegm at work

Artist known as Phlegm hard at work at the junction of Hilton Street, and Headford Street in Sheffield Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Phlegm working on a large mural on a building in Sheffield which requires large machinery to access.

3. Artist known as Phlegm working in Sheffield

Phlegm working on a large mural on a building in Sheffield which requires large machinery to access. Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
The artist is working on a massive mural on the side of the former Eye Witness Works at the junction of Hilton Street, and Headford Street in Sheffield.

4. Phlegm's work covering the side of the building

The artist is working on a massive mural on the side of the former Eye Witness Works at the junction of Hilton Street, and Headford Street in Sheffield. Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldWest Street

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.