Sheffield artist Phlegm creates massive mural on former Eye Witness Works

The artist known as Phlegm was spotted working on a massive mural on the side of the former Eye Witness Works in Sheffield.

The Welsh-born Sheffield-based muralist and artist has been working on a massive mural on the side of the former Eye Witness Works at the junction of Hilton Street, and Headford Street in Sheffield.

The images show the mural to be a huge black-and-white mural that covers the length of the side of the building and stretches up to the top.

It depicts the image of what looks like a person lying face down in the child post with smaller people sitting on the head viewing through a telescope.

There are many impressive Phlegm wall murals in Sheffield, including one on Westfield Terrace between West Street and Devonshire/Division Street in the Devonshire Quarter.

impressive Phlegm wall mural on Westfield Terrace between West Street and Devonshire/Division Street in the Devonshire Quarter.

1 . Phlegm Eye Witness Works Mural Artist known as Phlegm a Welsh-born Sheffield-based muralist and artist working on a massive mural on the side of the former Eye Witness Works at the junction of Hilton Street, and Headford Street in Sheffield. Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales

2 . Artist Phlegm at work Artist known as Phlegm hard at work at the junction of Hilton Street, and Headford Street in Sheffield Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales

3 . Artist known as Phlegm working in Sheffield Phlegm working on a large mural on a building in Sheffield which requires large machinery to access. Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales