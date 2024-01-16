Sheffield artist Phlegm creates massive mural on former Eye Witness Works
The Welsh-born Sheffield-based muralist and artist has been working on a massive mural on the side of the former Eye Witness Works at the junction of Hilton Street, and Headford Street in Sheffield.
The images show the mural to be a huge black-and-white mural that covers the length of the side of the building and stretches up to the top.
It depicts the image of what looks like a person lying face down in the child post with smaller people sitting on the head viewing through a telescope.
There are many impressive Phlegm wall murals in Sheffield, including one on Westfield Terrace between West Street and Devonshire/Division Street in the Devonshire Quarter.
