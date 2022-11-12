Sheffield Public Artworks Map: 15 photos of the most weird and wonderful public art on city's streets
From a giant metal scorpion to a fox directing traffic, Sheffield’s streets abound with fantastic public artworks.
They have now been plotted on a free interactive digital map, making it even easier to explore the city’s artistic gems, some of which have popped up in the most unlikely of places. The Sheffield Public Artworks Map has been put together by a team of volunteers from Wessex Archaeology and the Sheffield Visual Arts Group. The map already features more than 180 pieces of art – some famous, others more obscure – but its creators want eagle-eyed members of the public to help them add even more.
They’ve shared 15 photos of the best and most intriguing public artworks across the city, including a huge spider’s web sparkling on a factory wall in Attercliffe, an oversized chair standing in the middle of the River Rivelin, and a series of ever-changing sculptures rising from the banks of the River Don.
Jenny Owen, one of the volunteers who helped compile the map, said: “Having lived in Sheffield since 1975, I thought I knew the city well, but going out to find artwork for the project has given me a great excuse to explore places I didn’t know well at all.”
To view the map, visit: https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/70cfb5ff03d14e88a5136430226e95b2/page/Explore/. If you know of a public artwork that’s not yet listed, you can submit an online form and upload a photo so it can be added, but you must do so by the deadline of January 31, 2023.