Scores of artists threw open their doors to welcome the public in Staithes this weekend. Pictures by Richard Ponter.

More than 100 artists threw open the doors to around 60 cottages in a quaint Yorkshire fishing village as part of the latest festival. Back in the late 1890s, Staithes was a colony of impressionist painters that centred themselves in the North Yorkshire village, but today it brings in fans of art from miles around.

Artists of all kinds from ceramicists and jewellery makers, textiles artists and sculptors took part in the three-day festival, which also features music shows with jazz and fisherman’s choirs.

Antique valuations were held with television auction expert Caroline Hawley, while fisherman John Cole shared his tips into the traditional art of lobster pot making.

Jackie Ambrosini, one of the organisers with chairman David Linley, said: "It celebrates the rich history and creativity and heritage of the village. It has been, over the years, a cultural highlight of the region.

"We are proud that people are interested in Staithes, and that they want to find out more. It's a fantastic place to live. It is beautiful. And it's wonderful that artists still come and paint it. It's exciting to see so many people who are interested and who love the area."

