The hidden history behind ‘one of the world’s smallest art galleries right here in Yorkshire

This traditional red phone box in a Yorkshire village is quite possibly one of the smallest art galleries in the world - at least according to the locals.

The K6 kiosks have become an emblem of British culture signifying a vital communication tool in its heyday. Until the rise of mobile phone usage made these landmarks a thing of the past.

As it was no longer in use, the phone box in Horbury, Wakefield was under threat back in 2018. This was until Horbury Civic Society purchased it off BT for £1.

These phone boxes are an important part of history as they were the sixth version, commissioned by the General Post Office, in 1935 to commemorate the Silver Jubilee of King George V.

This year marks 100 years since Sir Giles Gilbert Scott had his design chosen to be the first red telephone box in Britain.

While he also designed Liverpool Cathedral and Cambridge University, the phone box is his most notable achievement.

Following the Civic Society’s purchase, a year of restoration and refurbishment followed, with the eventual unveiling of the Redbox Gallery.

In December 2019 Redbox installed its first artwork - Birds on a Wire by Tony Wade.

Graham Roberts, the Chair of Horbury Civic Society, said: “Many telephone boxes are re-purposed as book exchanges or depositories for children’s scribbles, but I wanted to bring contemporary art to the very heart of Horbury.”

It’s quite apt that such a cultural icon which was pivotal for people to communicate is now showcasing art which is seen as a ‘universal language.’

Since 2019 there has been a changing programme of artworks appearing at Redbox, mostly by professional artists working in many media including neon and video.

Currently 29-year-old Rumanh Abduliteef is exhibiting her geometric artwork inspired by the Middle East.

“I love the fact that even though you may be in a small space when you do art or see art you can feel free,” said Rumanh.

Redbox has also given opportunities to local community groups to exhibit including the Brownies and the Women’s Institute.

Redbox relies on grants and donations to fund this work via the Horbury Civic Society which is a registered charity.