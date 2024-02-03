The York Ice Trail returns unveiling 33 sculptures across the city embracing the 'City of Dreams' theme

The York Ice Trail returned to the city on Saturday (Feb 3) and Sunday (Feb 4), with 33 statues.

The sculptures take the form of a clock, a sewing machine, a train, a bus, an umbrella and even a six-foot-tall Fabergé-inspired egg.

The enormous egg is located outside one of the local businesses participating, Bradley’s Jewellers, in Low Petergate, and was inspired by the store’s collaboration with the world-renowned company.

Of course, the sculpture to kick off the trail – the “City of Dreams” ice statue – is found on Parliament Street and provided by Make It York.

The trail ends in St Sampson Square with the ‘live carving’ works of ice.

1 . The York Ice Trail Thirty-three ice sculptures are in place around the city of York for The York Ice Trail. Photo: Simon Hulme Photo Sales

2 . The Bettys Tea Room Ice Sculpture One sculpture is outside of Bettys Tea Room - the theme of this year’s event is ‘City of Dreams’. Photo: Simon Hulme Photo Sales

3 . National Railway Museum sculpture Quinn Hilton aged 3 from Wetherby looks at an Ice Sculpture which shows the National Railway Museum. Photo: Simon Hulme Photo Sales

4 . A six-foot-tall ice sculpture on Low Petergate In 2024, Kay Bradley from Bradley’s Jewellers with a six-foot-tall ice sculpture on Low Petergate inspired by the Fabergé x Bradley’s Robin Egg Surprise Locket Pendant, which Kay designed Photo: Simon Hulme Photo Sales