Yorkshire Wildlife Park zookeeper joins colleagues to share best animal photographs

Yorkshire zookeeper Gabriella Dooey from Yorkshire Wildlife Park near Doncaster has joined colleagues from across Europe to share their favourite animal photographs in an annual competition.

The informal competition is run by Facebook page Zoo Keepers Europe, which has 14,500 members.

Ms Dooey’s shot was of a Polar Bear while Harley McTiernan took the winning picture at Colchester Zoo – a snap of Koro the banded iguana with flowers resting on his head.

Some of the UK’s best entries included a shocked lemur from West Lothian, a baboon family from Knowsley, and a stunning snow leopard from the Scottish Highlands.

Judith Bowman took this photo of a Snow Leopard at Highland Wildlife Park.

One adorable picture taken at Zoo de Beauval in central France shows the bond between chimpanzee parent and child, Domi and N’saka.

Keepers from Knuthenborg Safari Park in Denmark were able to capture every detail of the eye of their African elephant in another stunning shot.

Craig Holmes, 33, started the Facebook page around ten years ago, and the competition has provided some light-hearted fun since 2021.

“The page was set up to be a support network for zookeepers around Europe to share their ideas, photos, and stories,” Craig said.

Gabriella Dooey took this photo of Polar Bear at Yorkshire Wildlife Park, testing out his ultra durable chiller.

“Zookeepers tend to get really good photos because they work with the animals all the time – they get to see things that nobody else gets to see.

“A lot of zookeepers get into photography because they can get behind the scenes without any mesh in the way or any reflections captured in glass.

“We did another competition in 2021, and we still see memes being shared that use those photos!

“There must have been a few hundred photos posted this year.

Harley McTiernan took this photo of Koro the Male Fiji Banded Iguana at Colchester Zoo. “

“I liked the photo of a squirrel climbing up someone’s leg to grab their radio – that was a fun one.

“What I like about this year’s entries is that there’s a good mix of amusing photos and lovely pictures.”