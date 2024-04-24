Artists around Wetherby celebrate 10-year anniversary

The 2024 Artists Around Wetherby Open Studios is taking place on 1/2nd and 9/10th June (10-5pm), and this year they are celebrating their 10 year anniversary, with 28 artists opening their home studios to the public. Each year the artists taking part provide refreshments for a donation to their chosen charity, which this year is Yorkshire Air Ambulance, the first chosen charity for AAW back in 2014 when it all started. The talented artists and crafters taking part have an array of skills such as Fine Art, Glass Blowing, Ceramics, Felting, Silk painters. Details of the artists taking part can be found at artistsaroundwetherby.com and printed leaflets with the address and details of the artists on will be distributed in the coming week via door drops and available at local businesses such as Touchwood, Castlegate Stationers in Wetherby and Yeadons and Costcutter in Boston Spa. They hope to see you there.