Award-winning sketch duo Grubby Little Mitts bring tour to Sheffield

Traverse the perils of employment, friendship and love; be dazzled with ear splitting music; try not to be sick if you see too much flesh. At once slapstick, sitcom and surreal, the normal rules of engagement do not apply in this biting hour of sketch at breakneck speed.

'Grubby Little Mitts: Hello, Hi' amplifies the normal to chaotic extremes, using absurdism to point the finger at the every day. From asking out a crush to dealing with an anxiety dream, the signature surrealist style is embellished with rapid dialogue, musical interludes and an aggressively red aesthetic screaming from handmade props. Journey to the post office like never before; stroll by the bread stand at the Safe Breads Expo; meet a poor innocent avian embroiled in saving the world with his unique talents.

Grubby Little Mitts: Hello, Hi is written and performed by Rosie Nicholls (NewsRevue) and Sullivan Brown (No Rolls Barred). The pair are directed by Jon Gracey (Werewolf: Live, The Beta Males). This show marks their second outing as a sketch comedy duo after meeting at Bristol Old Vic Theatre School.

Grubby Little Mitts

Rosie and Sullivan have accrued a loyal fan-base through their regular appearance on the popular YouTube channel No Rolls Barred (280K subscribers). Their Edinburgh Fringe debut won The Amused Moose Award for Best Sketch Show and subsequently toured the UK. Regulars at comedy festivals all over the country, Grubby Little Mitts also run sketch new material compilation night Sketch Book at the Rosemary Branch Theatre in London.