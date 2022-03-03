World Book Day is all about celebrating the books and authors that have introduced us to new worlds filled with colourful characters and adventures.

Halloween isn’t the only time of year when you get to dress up. To celebrate World Book Day in style, children often get dressed up as their favourite literary characters.

Here are some fabulous last minute costumes your children can dress up in without having to spend a fortune.

Captain Hook (Kurtis Stacey) and Peter Pan (Ben-Ryan Davies) in Peter Pan at the Forum Theatre. (Pic credit: Frank Reid)

Alice from Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland by Lewis Carroll

This character is very easy to put together.

If your child doesn’t have the hair for it, all you need is a blonde curly wig, a black headband or ribbon, a blue dress, white apron to go over the dress and white tights.

Black school shoes would complete the look.

Charlie Bucket from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory by Roald Dahl

The main character in this book is dressed quite simply.

All you need is a pair of school trousers, a blue knitted jumper and a bar of chocolate.

If you are feeling particularly creative, why not make your own golden ticket too?

Witch from Room on the Broom by Julia Donaldson

This is easy.

All you need is one of your old Halloween witch costumes - a witch hat, black dress, plait your child’s hair, a toy black cat, a broom and voila!

You are all set.

A dalmatian from The Hundred and One Dalmatians by Dodie Smith

This pet from a classic Disney book is not only easy to create but also economical. You don’t have to spend a penny.

Just grab an old white top and colour in some dots with a black felt tip.

Matilda Wormwood from Matilda by Roald Dahl

This Roald Dahl heroine is easy to emulate.

She has a blue dress, red ribbon for her hair and carries some books.

Oliver from Oliver Twist by Charles Dickens

For this Charles Dickens character, all you need is a few old clothes, turn the trousers into shorts by cutting the bottom of them, cut a few holes at the top and use a 1920s flat cap.

To really complete the look, add a bit of dirt to the clothes and let your child carry the infamous empty bowl that Oliver uses when he politely asks: “Please sir, may I have some more please”.

Gangsta Granny by David Walliams

This look is simply a knitted ‘granny’ top, a black skirt and bandit eye mask and a massive sack filled with anything to make it look full, like scrunched up tissue paper.

Horrid Henry by Francesca Simon

For this character, grab a light blue long-sleeved top and to create the iconic Horrid Henry look, cut a thick strip of yellow felt material and two thinner strips, wrap the thick one around the middle of the shirt and the two thin strips around the sleeves just above the elbows.

Grab a pair of wide-legged jeans, fold the bottoms, and some trainers and you’re done.

Where’s Wally? by Martin Handford

For a classic Wally look, either find a red and white striped long-sleeved shirt and bobble hat or if you’re feeling adventurous, you can easily create them with what you have by grabbing a white top and draw red stripes.

He also has some round glasses, blue jeans and brown boots.

Peter from Peter Pan by J.M. Barrie

Since his appearance resembles an elf-like creature, just pick out a pair of elf ears, along with a generic green long-sleeved shirt which you can shape into Peter Pan’s classic attire.

Complete the look with a green cap which you can stick a red feather through, brown belt, brown boots and a plastic sword.

Anne of Green Gables by Lucy Maud Montgomery

For Anne’s character, all you need is a light coloured shirt, a blue tunic, a hat made out of straw and just style the hair into pigtails.

It’s up to you whether you want to include props with this costume, like a bag.

Merlin from Sword in the Stone by T.H. White

This is an easy costume to put together.

Simply use a light blue dressing gown or robe, a light blue wizard-style pointy hat, light blue pointy shoes, a white wig and beard, round glasses, a wooden walking stick and you can add to this look with a toy owl.

Dorothy from The Wonderful Wizard of Oz by L. Frank Baum

To create an iconic Dorothy look, get a tunic and draw in some blue and white squares, a white top, white socks and red shoes.