A new picture book by British author helps young children coping with grief

An author/illustrator from England has published her 1st book to aid young children in coping with loss.
By Emma PalaciosContributor
Published 30th Apr 2024, 15:10 BST

Emma, the “grandad on the moon” author, created her story after losing her dad last year. Emma struggled to explain her dad's passing to her 3-year-old son. I started saying the generic “Grandads in the sky now”. His response was “is grandad on the moon”. I knew I had to create a book then, to help other young children.

I wanted my book to be enjoyable for younger readers, so I tried to avoid being negative and sad. My son used to talk about the different adventures his grandad was having on the moon. I knew I had to incorporate his ideas into this book, because his imagination will help other young readers.

I also discovered that illustrating the pictures had a positive impact on my mental health and provided me with something constructive to do while I dealt with grief myself. It’s a bittersweet moment knowing my dad will never get to see my book. But, I hope he is reading it from the moon.

Grandad on the moon is now available globally in 12 different countries.

Get your copy here on Amazon: Grandad on the moon

