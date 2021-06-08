Bookshop Tours author Louise Boland has say on the North's top spots for buying books

Philippa Morris, co-owner of Little Apple Bookshop, High Petergate, York. Picture: James Hardisty.

During lockdown, reading provided an emotional crutch for so many of us, offering escape routes to fantasy worlds.

But while ordering books online is convenient, nothing compares to the satisfying sensation of thumbing through a paperback in an actual book shop or spending hours studying decorative covers on the shelves.

Now shops have reopened, avid readers are encouraged to explore Britain’s beloved bookstores as part of Independent Bookshop Week (June 19-26), and it’s easy to turn the experience into a mini travel adventure.

Louise Boland, author of Bookshop Tours, has compiled several itineraries. Here are a few to sample.

In York, The Little Apple Bookshop (littleapplebookshop.co.uk) is in High Petergate, a stone’s throw from the cathedral and from the famous Shambles, the best preserved medieval street in England, with wooden houses falling into one another above the lane. It is a small but delightful shop that uses the space it has to great advantage, cramming in all sorts of interesting books and gifts.

Tim Curtis, who co-manages with partner Philippa Morris, says: “It’s good just to get the world around. You do get a lot who go on these little pilgrimages.”

Next stop, further up the coast, is Whitby, a fishing town also popular as a holiday destination, and famous for its connection to Bram Stoker’s Dracula. The Whitby Bookshop (whitbybookshop.co.uk), is a delight, set on two floors with a spiral staircase in the middle. It of course stocks lots of books related to Dracula and vampires, but it’s a big shop, with lots of well-chosen titles on all sorts of other things too.

When it was founded in 1092, Lincoln Cathedral stood at the centre of what was then one of the wealthiest towns in Britain. Its historic quarter, located in what the locals call ‘uphill’ (as opposed to the ‘downhill’ part of the town), contains the cathedral, a medieval bishop’s palace and a castle built by William the Conqueror in 1068. The castle has one of only four original copies of the Magna Carta in its vault, which is open for viewing by visitors.

The city’s indie bookshop, Lindum Books (4 Bailgate), sits almost exactly between the cathedral and the castle. In a beautiful old building, over two floors, it has a wide stock of carefully picked titles. In usual times they host at least one event per month, so do check before you visit to see what might be on.

Around 30 miles north of Lincoln, at Brigg, there is a bookshop that is not to be missed if you have children in your party, or any fans of vintage and vinyl. Founded by two ex-schoolteachers, The Rabbit Hole is geared towards the little ones, with lots of fun surprises for them hidden in corners, and little sofas and chairs at children’s height.

In the south of England, the tour readers should head down the A31 in the Blue Bear Bookshop (3 Townhall Buildings) at Farnham.

Opened in 2019, this is a gorgeous bookshop with a very good café. A little further down the A31, about midway between two bookshop towns, is Jane Austen’s House at Chawton, just outside Alton.

Whether you are a fan of her work or not, if you have writerly ambitions this is a highly recommended place to visit. Next stop is Laurence Oxley (birketfoster.co.uk) in Alresford, a beautiful old shop that sells new books but also second-hand and rare books and maps.

They also sell old prints and limited-edition modern prints. From here, continue down to the leafy, ancient city of Winchester. You’ll find the bookshop P&G Wells (pgwells.co.uk) just outside the old medieval walls, close to the Old Bishop’s Palace.