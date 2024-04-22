Ted the Shed is a gentle, entertaining read, laced with sparky humour, that has some profound and moving things to say about parent-child relationships, loss, grief, the transformative power of being in nature and making the most of precious time with elderly relatives. The book had a long gestation, starting out as a blog which Sutter began back in 2010 when her father first got his allotment. “When we went to see the plot, it was really overgrown and Dad was assuming that I would do quite a lot of work on it with him,” says Sutter. “I didn’t really want to take on a project like that but I just didn’t have the heart to tell him – he was so enthusiastic about it. Even as we were standing there looking at the plot, though, it struck me that I could write about it.”

The blog, posted regularly on Sutter’s website, charted her adventures with her dad, their gardening triumphs, failures and mishaps. “People really responded to it,” says Sutter. “And it got quite a good following.” Then, in October 2019, her father died. “I thought at that point that I could try and turn it into a book, because in a way it had become a complete story, with a beginning, middle and end,” she says. “I made a start on it fairly soon after dad died and then lockdown happened in March 2020.” Sutter began to reblog some of the original stories “mainly to entertain people during that time.” She got such a positive response to it from readers that she continued. “I was slightly nervous about it; I wasn’t sure it would work as a book because it was so episodic, but I was pretty determined to do it, partly because it was a bit of a memorial to my dad.”

The book, which is told in a diary form and charts the journey that Sutter and her father made together over the course of nearly ten years working side by side on the allotment, is beautifully illustrated by Leeds cartoonist and printmaker Janis Goodman. “We worked on it during lockdown. Each week I would write a section and then Janis would do an illustration to accompany it,” says Sutter. “We both felt it was one of the things that helped us get through lockdown. I so looked forward to getting her drawing when it came. The illustrations are beautiful and she has captured the tone, not just the humour, it is an appreciation of something that is intrinsic to the project – a bitter-sweetness.”

Ilkley author Mandy Sutter whose illustrated memoir Ted the Shed, about her allotment adventures with her elderly father, is out now.

While Sutter was not initially enthusiastic about the allotment, her feelings towards it gradually changed over time. “The plot was in dad’s name and there came a point when we had a conversation about whether I could take it on after he died. We were told by the council it couldn’t be passed on to me and I was devastated – it made me realize that I was more attached to the allotment than I thought.” The rules have since been revised to allow people to ‘inherit’ a plot, possibly as a result of Sutter lobbying for change, and in fact after her father died, she kept the allotment on for another three years.

“It was a comfort to keep going there because it felt like it was something we had shared,” she says. “I feel like I learnt a lot more about my dad through having the allotment and I came to understand him better. He was a big character and a bit of a loner, he wasn’t a team player. So, he would do his thing on the allotment and I would do mine.” For Ted that meant mostly making improvements to the shed he single-handedly built and kitted out. “He had to plough his own furrow and I accepted that in the end. It was just so great to have a place where we could talk, be together in nature and co-exist.”

Sutter says that while her father, like many men of his generation, was generally quite reserved and undemonstrative, he was always “incredibly proud” whenever she got something published. Ted the Shed, a loving tribute, could well have made him the proudest of all.

