Gardening guru, TV presenter and writer Alan Titchmarsh may be famed for his horticultural expertise, but his forthright opinions also seem to sow the seeds of many a headline these days.

First it was avocados, which he said in his Gardeners’ World magazine column he avoids because of their “enormous carbon footprint” (and also called “insipid”). Then he lamented the “unremitting diet of tragedy and despair” of TV dramas, seeking out lighter programmes like Emily In Paris and Would I Lie To You?

“We are allowed ‘comfort food’. We need reassurance that being pleasant, nice and unadventurous is not dull. It’s an antidote to the hysteria that we seem to have to live with,” the proud Yorkshireman tells me today from his Hampshire home.

Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA.

The Ilkley-born broadcaster’s numerous novels seem to support that viewpoint. They’re often romantic, nostalgic reads harking back to the days of chivalry, good manners and happy families. The sex is left largely to the imagination and there’s not a swear word, not a hint of a dysfunctional family in sight.

“Other people are doing that,” he observes. “I write about what I call normal families. They’ve all got difficulties and they have moments when they fall out and difficulties they have to surmount. They are not families without troubles or problems.”

His 12th novel, The Gift, is in a similar vein, about young shepherd raised on his parents’ remote Yorkshire farm, who has a gift, a healing touch which enables him to help both ailing animals and people.

“I wanted to do something which is at one with the land, which is my thing anyway. It’s the ultimate reality. With all this that’s going on in the Ukraine, you look out of the window and see a piece of grass, a bit of water and some trees growing and think, ‘They will be there – it goes on.’”

Alan Titchmarsh meeting the Queen. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA.

There’s fantasy, a sprinkling of romance, a happy marriage and the triumph of good over evil in the pages. Yet while his gentle, romantic novels frequently become bestsellers, he rarely gets reviewed.

“I tend not to get reviewed much, which suits me fine,” says Titchmarsh, 72, who lives in his Georgian farmhouse with Alison, his wife of 46 years.

“Novels which get reviewed are dramatic or gritty but at the moment we need a loving, gentler side of life to be highlighted and that’s what I hope my books do.

“I write the kind of book I like reading. It doesn’t mean they are without substance, point or depth of feelings but they tend to be of a more benign nature.”

And families in his novels don’t tend to have dramatic fall-outs or break-ups.

“One in three marriages ends in divorce. I’m writing about the other two – nobody ever talks about them,” he states. “Two out of three marriages last. Now there’s a headline you’ll never see. I try a little to redress the balance.”

You can see why he so loves his garden, which gives him an escape from the daily onslaught of depressing reports. He stops himself watching endless disturbing news bulletins, but it takes effort.

“Returning a sense of proportion and perspective is fiendishly difficult in these times and we owe it to ourselves to do that. A lot of people talk about mindfulness – well gardening has been mindful for me forever. You don’t have to call it anything. You can just drink it in and be calmed by it.

“Yes, I do watch the news, but it tends to be the headlines and then I turn it off. But you know, we were never made to take on our shoulders as individuals the worries of the world. It’s only been 200 years since we could only take on the worries of the village.