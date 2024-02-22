Independent Bookshop of the Year Awards: Three women who opened bookshops in Yorkshire after Covid lockdowns named as finalists
Truman’s Books in Leeds, Wave of Nostalgia in Haworth and Kemp’s General Store in Malton are all shortlisted for the North of England.
In total, 77 independently-owned booksellers will compete for the overall national title. Those nominated have been chosen for their commitment to being part of their community and running events and workshops alongside their retail operations.
Kemp’s General Store, Malton
Liz Kemp opened her shop in Malton’s Market Place in 2017, in honour of her parents, who ran a shop called Kemp’s Corner during her childhood in the village of Bramham, near Leeds. She previously worked in the events industry, and the store began as a gift emporium. She added book sales in 2020 after expanding to larger premises.
She hosts regular events, including book launches and workshops, and the shop boasts a courtyard and outdoor terrace. An outpost in Whitby opened in 2020, but has since closed.
Truman Books, Leeds
Amanda Truman’s career in the travel industry was left in ruins after Covid, so in 2021 she fulfilled a lifelong dream by opening her bookshop in the west Leeds suburb of Farsley instead. She had lived all over the world, and her only prior connection to Leeds was studying at university in the city, but she decided to look for premises there rather than in London while visiting a friend. The ‘community-orientated’ shop serves coffee and cake, holds events and promotes local authors and personalities – signed copies of triathlete Alistair Brownlee’s biography were a hit. The shop has also featured in The Guardian.
Wave of Nostalgia, Haworth
Diane Park left school at 16 and worked in a bank before, in 2015, deciding to open a gift and craft shop with a focus on vintage clothing. After the pandemic, she pivoted to selling books too, and she curates her stock around themes such as strong women, inclusivity, conservation and LGBTQ issues. She takes inspiration from the Bronte sisters, who lived in the village and made it famous. She still has a workroom in the building where she makes clothes, and the shop also sells toys and stationery.