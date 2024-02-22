Truman’s Books in Leeds, Wave of Nostalgia in Haworth and Kemp’s General Store in Malton are all shortlisted for the North of England.

In total, 77 independently-owned booksellers will compete for the overall national title. Those nominated have been chosen for their commitment to being part of their community and running events and workshops alongside their retail operations.

Kemp’s General Store, Malton

Liz Kemp of Kem's General Stores in Malton

Liz Kemp opened her shop in Malton’s Market Place in 2017, in honour of her parents, who ran a shop called Kemp’s Corner during her childhood in the village of Bramham, near Leeds. She previously worked in the events industry, and the store began as a gift emporium. She added book sales in 2020 after expanding to larger premises.

She hosts regular events, including book launches and workshops, and the shop boasts a courtyard and outdoor terrace. An outpost in Whitby opened in 2020, but has since closed.

Truman Books, Leeds

Amanda Truman’s career in the travel industry was left in ruins after Covid, so in 2021 she fulfilled a lifelong dream by opening her bookshop in the west Leeds suburb of Farsley instead. She had lived all over the world, and her only prior connection to Leeds was studying at university in the city, but she decided to look for premises there rather than in London while visiting a friend. The ‘community-orientated’ shop serves coffee and cake, holds events and promotes local authors and personalities – signed copies of triathlete Alistair Brownlee’s biography were a hit. The shop has also featured in The Guardian.

Diane Park at Wave of Nostalgia in 2016, before she added the book section

Wave of Nostalgia, Haworth