Local artist and illustrator India Bird strikes lucky with children’s picture book

Once the project was completed the pair then went on to submit it to a number of Northern publishing houses. And it didn’t take long for them to be picked up by Manchester-based Bridge House Publishing, an independent publishing house that ‘specialises in fiction which is a little bit different.’

“The Sea and the Moon” certainly fits the bill as it promises to take the reader on an ‘astonishing journey from the furthest corners of the earth to the darkest depths of the sea.’

Asked why they had specifically targeted Northern Publishers, they said, “We believe the North has a lot to offer, and this is one way of showing support and belonging to the North’s creative community. It’s not only the south that can do…” India added, “x 'The Sea and the Moon is the first book I've illustrated. It's a lovely, whimsical story, and I loved creating the paintings for it.”

India, on the right, with the author Pam Pottinger, shows off her new book