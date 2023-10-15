Personalities as diverse as historian Dame Mary Beard and Pulp drummer Nick Banks are on the roster for the Off the Shelf Festival of Words in Sheffield this month.

Returning for its 32nd edition from last Friday, Off the Shelf is one of the country’s best established literary festivals, bringing the best of local, regional and international talent to the city for the next two weeks.

This year’s event, which is being delivered by the University of Sheffield, will play host to more than 70 live and online events across the city, including household names such as BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing head judge Shirley Ballas, Guardian columnist Polly Toynbee, and even the Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer MP Rachel Reeves.

Former UK Children's Laureates and award-winning authors Jacqueline Wilson and Cressida Cowell will headline this year’s family events, along with a long list of Sheffield authors including Catherine Taylor and Tania Branigan.

Chair of the Crime Writers’ Association Vassem Khan will discuss his new thriller, part of the award winning Malabar House series and acclaimed artists Jeremy Deller and Oliver Jeffers will talk about their art and work.

Professor Vanessa Toulmin, Director of City, Culture and Public Engagement at the University of Sheffield, said: “Off the Shelf attracts more and more literary talent every year, and the festival's place in Sheffield's cultural calendar is firmly fixed. Our goal is to provide a programme that can draw both niche and mainstream entertainment audiences, and this year's stellar lineup meets these objectives.

“Additionally, we know that our audiences love seeing us champion local writers and this year, thanks to Sheffield Poet Laureate Danae Wellinton and Akeem Balogun, we have plenty of opportunities to do so.

“Off the Shelf is one of the most established literary festivals in the UK, still going strong after thirty two years, and it is fitting that the festival is delivered by the University of Sheffield, as it reflects our civic responsibility of contributing to the city's rich cultural depth and diversity."

As part of the 32nd edition, festival partner and supporter, Sheffield Hallam University will present a curated strand of online and live in venue events.

These include Blood Feather with poet Patrick McGuiness, A Flat Place with Noreen Masud, Comics in the 21st Century with Harriet Earle, Things that Go Through Your Mind - the Work of Forced Entertainment, 100 Queer Poems with Andrew McMillan, and the Writer in the Archive: A Creative Workshop with Elin Ivansson and Joanna Dobson.

Charles Mundye, Head of the Department of Culture and Media at Sheffield Hallam University, said: “It is a great pleasure for us to support Off the Shelf again this year by including a series of events that highlight the skills, talents and creativity of our students and staff.