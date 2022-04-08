Sheffield poet Helen Mort’s new memoir explores motherhood and mountains. Picture: Jan Bella

Landscape, climbing and the natural world have always featured prominently in the work of award-winning poet Helen Mort.

Her acclaimed second poetry collection No Map Could Show Them (2016) was about women and mountaineering and her well-received debut novel Black Car Burning (2019) was set amongst Sheffield’s climbing community. Now, in her new memoir A Line Above the Sky, her first foray into non-fiction, she explores mountains and motherhood.

“Mountains have always been an important part of my life,” she says. “I have many happy memories of hillwalking in the Peak District and Yorkshire with my dad from the age of about four, so mountains and wild landscapes have always been where I feel most at home. As I have got older and made my life as a writer, that is still where I go for inspiration.”

Helen Mort's new memoir A Line Above The Sky.

A significant presence in the book is the late Alison Hargreaves, a fearless mountaineer who died at the age of 33 on an expedition to K2 in 1995. Earlier that year Hargreaves had successfully completed a solo ascent of Everest and much had been made in the media of the fact that she was the mother of two young children. She was often pressed in interviews about the risks she was taking (questions not asked of male climbers who were fathers).

“I have always been preoccupied with the life of Alison Hargreaves – I admired her, she grew up near where I did, so would have climbed in the same places I have and I was interested in the treatment she received in the press as a mother. When my son was born three years ago, I started thinking about her again.” It was also around the time that Hargreaves’ son Tom Ballard, also a mountaineer, lost his life in an accident on Nanga Parbat. “That really connected to my heart,” says Mort. “I felt a real obligation to explore my complicated feelings about mountains and sons. I started thinking about the similarities between mountaineering and the adventures of childbirth and bringing up a young child.”

She also draws parallels between writing and climbing, both risky endeavours which require courage, focus and commitment. “I am not risking my life in what I put on the page but the risk is part of the reward. You have to put yourself out there to get that thrill of being alive.”

While it remains a constant, Mort says her relationship with mountains and climbing has subtly changed through the course of her life. “There is something special about having experienced the mountains at different stages – as a child, a young person, a pregnant woman and a new mother. And now with my three-year-old son leading the way. It is wonderful seeing him exploring for himself, finding his own limits. I’m so happy to be passing on the precious gift my father gave me and that Alison Hargreaves gave to her son.” The book is affectingly honest and open-hearted. “Being candid is the only way I know how to write, but with this I knew I had to make myself vulnerable, in a way. I have never finished writing a book before and had the feeling ‘I have really put my all into this.’”

Helen Mort is at Sheffield’s Festival of Debate on April 23. www.festivalofdebate.org.uk

REVIEW

A Line Above the Sky

By Helen Mort, Ebury Press, £16.99

Yvette Huddleston 4/5

Parenthood is a life-changing experience. Priorities alter and there is a lot of readjusting to do.