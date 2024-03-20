Solving The Puzzle: York based poet has book published

My first full length poetry collection, Solving the Puzzle has recently been published and is on display in Ripon library. Along with this, a chapbook of mine has been published, The Second of August. This is available to buy from the Little Ripon Bookshop and features a poem that won second prize in the Ripon Poetry Festival competition in 2021.

My poetry has been published in various magazines and anthologies including Dreich, Southlight, One Hand Clapping, High Window, Black Nore Review, Obsessed with Pipework, Lothlorien, Fragmented Voices, Ink Sweat and Tears, Atrium and Dust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many of the poems you will read in both collections have been inspired by places I have visited in York and North Yorkshire, particularly the countryside near Ripon where I have family. Some of which family members, continue to inspire much of my work, as do other writers, not just poets - those known to me and those I have only read and perhaps met briefly, who have inspired me.

Peter J Donnelly with his debut chapbook The Second of August

Plants, especially orchids, play an important role in my work, as does the natural world. There are a few poems about birds, and more about butterflies and moths, which are a passionate interest of mine, as they were to my late great aunt. She is one of the relatives who features widely in my poetry.