It’s a rhyme and story we all know - “This little piggy went to market” - but in Stephen and Swea Sayers’ version, it's a family affair and Yorkshire is the setting.

Stephen was formerly a social psychologist and “frustrated writer”, but after retiring in 2011 he finally got to do it full time and has since released a number of books.

His latest children’s book, The Pig Who Went to Market, is illustrated by wife Swea (a founding member of York’s Donderdag Collective) and dedicated to his granddaughter, Poppy Joy Busson – and has won praise from the likes of Peter Wright, star of television show The Yorkshire Vet, and radio DJ Scott Mills.

The Pig Who Went to Market cover illustration by Swea Sayers.

The main character is named after Poppy, and the tales inside its 50-plus pages make reference to the Yorkshire region and family events.

“It’s inspired by a dream,” says Stephen. “I dreamt the bare bones of it but the dream material was transformed by countless revisions and writings and inspirations. I kept quiet about it and then I mentioned it to my daughter, Laura. I said, ‘By the way, I’m doing this book and dedicating it to Poppy - because I've already done a Father Christmas book and dedicated to her son.

“I outlined it and Laura's eyes lit up and she said, ‘Did you know that Poppy’s wild about pigs?’ I said, ‘Actually, I didn't, she’s kept that quiet’. She’s six and she's got attitude. We love her to bits, of course we do, it was just a joy for my wife to illustrate the book and for me to write it and hand a copy to her.”

As well as Poppy the pig, the story introduces readers to plenty of other fun characters and regional nods such as the NYPD (North Yorkshire Pigs Department), as well as Stephen’s playing the blues harmonica and a picture of his my son riding on the back of a red dragon.

Stephen was struck by Yorkshire as a young man, growing up in Gorton, an industrialised part of Lancashire.

“Really I didn't know about places like Yorkshire - or China or Brazil - they were all just foreign names to me. I just knew about the few streets where I lived,” he says.

But he had heard a story about Whitby on the radio and, aged around 17, decided to hitchhike to the coastal town, going through York on the way.

“It was like an eye-opener because when I came hitchhiking back, from Whitby via Malton, I remember sending postcards,” he says.

“I saidof Malton, ‘It's beautiful. It's like a different country’. Because I'd never seen anything like it, all I knew was industrial Manchester, it was a different way of life entirely.”

During his career, Stephen worked in the psychiatric training division at York Hospital and various universities including Hull and what is now Leeds Beckett.

However, he said: “I was mostly interested in things like the psychology of myths and the psychology of religion. This is where all this stuff (his writing) comes from, I think.”