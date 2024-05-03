Carol Vorderman Live: Out of Order

These live shows will coincide with the publication of Carol's new book Out of Order: What’s Gone Wrong with Britain and One Woman’s Mission to Fix It.

In recent years, Carol Vorderman has become an unlikely hero on the frontline of political campaigning – shifting from popular television personality to leading frontline activist with a passionate determination to hold the government to account. Carol has utilised her enormous and ever-growing social media following to call-out corruption and incompetence in British politics, and earlier this year joined LBC to host her own Sunday afternoon show.

With her characteristic outspoken personality and irrepressible sense of humour, the show will explore the intricate web of influence responsible for our nation's condition. Carol will reveal how ‘an old bird with an iPhone’ helped expose the ineptitude and lies at the heart of the establishment, and, with an election looming, how we can all find our voice and stand up for what we believe in. Audiences can also expect to join in a lively Q&A and some quick-fire mental arithmetic!

Carol Vorderman goes on tour

Born in 1960, Carol Vorderman grew up in a single parent family in poverty in North Wales with her sister, brother and her beloved mum, Jean. As a free school meals child in a comprehensive, she became the first from North Wales to go to the University of Cambridge when she was just 17 years old. Since childhood, Carol has had a passion for everything mathematical and her skill with numbers secured her a role on Countdown in 1982, the show that cemented her position as one of the most successful and popular female presenters in British TV history. Carol currently hosts a weekly radio show on LBC, the Pride of Britain Awards and is known for her political activism. She was awarded an MBE in 2000 for her services to broadcasting.