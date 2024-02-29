Chantel McGregor excites Brudenell Social Club in Leeds

She has been performing since the age of 12 and has a first-class honours degree in Popular Music, from Leeds College of Music, and has developed her guitar playing to match the best with its powerful and raunchy style, to go with her great and powerful singing style.

The line-up was Chantel McGregor (vocals and guitar), Colin Sutton (6 string bass), Thom Gardner (drums), and Jamie Brooks (keyboards).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She had a large crowd of locals from around Yorkshire along with those who had travelled from further afield.

Chantel McGregor with her band at Brudenell Club (Photo by Chris Roberts/Widerview Visual Media)

Her set kicked off with a couple of Blues/Rock numbers ‘Take the Power’ and ‘Lose Control’ which got the crowd dancing to the groove. Then she changed to a more mellow and slower tune ‘Eternal Dream’, which was written about Jeff Buckley. This included lovely vocals and a great guitar solo.

Then back to a heavier beat with the song ‘Killing Time’ before the move to a more jazz style starting with ‘Inconsolable’ with a gentle keyboard intro from Jamie with soft but passionate vocals from Chantel, supported by Colin on bass and Thom on drums, before it grew into a quicker rockier ending.

Next up was a birthday request for Sophia with an appropriate upbeat song ‘Fabulous’, before another romantic song with ‘I Can’t Make You Love Me’ with lots of piano and laid-back guitar playing from Chantel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was followed by a newish song with ‘Crazy Little Voodoo’ with its echoing blues/rock sound. Then the popular ‘Walk on Land’ with another laid-back singing style starts with great guitar picking supported by great bass work. This evolved into a heavier sound with stronger drumming from Thom, in places, to support Chantel’s vocals.