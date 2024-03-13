City to host brand-new inclusive riverside pride event

The one-day event will be held on Saturday 1 June in the Kelham Island and Neepsend areas of the city, where revellers can expect a massive celebration of music, art, and performance.

Attendees can look forward to all the great aspects you would expect from such an event as a bright and colourful parade route, main stage, ten official partner venues and even more fringe venues with something going on for everyone. Among the official partner venues are Peddler Warehouse, Happy’s, Yellow Arch, Alder, Neepsend Social, Grafters, Factory Floor, Parrot Club and Kelham Kitchen and Wine Bar.

Hosted by the Kelham Island and Neepsend Community Alliance (KINCA) the event promises to be a family-friendly, all-inclusive event with activities for younger people taking place away from the louder bars and stages.

Ben McGarry, chairperson at KINCA said: “It is such a pleasure to be a part of bringing a fun fabulous event such as Kelham Pride to this corner of Sheffield.

“We at KINCA are 100 per cent community-driven, with everything we do about enhancing the lives of our residents and visitors. An event like this is so important for championing inclusivity, and giving visibility to all corners of the community including those that might often not get a light shined on them.

“We can’t think of a better way to do that than to throw a huge party where not only is everyone invited, but we welcome them with open arms.”

Douglas Johnson, Sheffield City Councillor for City Ward (which includes Kelham Island) said: “It’s fantastic to see an event like Kelham Pride taking place in the city.

“This is a brilliant opportunity to bring people from all walks of life together and celebrate diversity and inclusivity, all while having a great time.”

Kelham Pride is currently looking for sponsors from organisations within the city who would be interested in supporting the event, as well as performers and volunteers. If you are interested go to the Kelham Pride website for contact details, kelhampride.com.