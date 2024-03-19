Comedian Eleanor Conway announces 'Talk Dirty To Me' tour dates

Eleanor Conway is a multi award winning comedian who specialises in her own brand of filthy, honest, up front and hilarious shows about sex, dating and addiction. With 300k followers on social media and over 150 million views online for her off the cuff street interviews and blunt takes on dating and being a child free badass, this award-winning stand-up is back with a sex positive, high energy banger. In a world where women in heterosexual relationships still do the bulk of housework and childcare yet orgasm the least during partnered sex - Conway asks are we really that far along in the fight for gender equality? Who really benefits from marriage and babies? And how can straight women finally negotiate equal pleasure in the bedroom?

ABOUT ELEANOR CONWAY

Conway has sold out three worldwide tours with her stand up shows Walk of Shame 1 and Walk Of Shame 2 (which took her on a 10 country, 100 date, SOLD OUT tour), and You May Recognise Me From Tinder which looks at sex and relationships in the modern world. Her 2021 show Vaxxed and Waxxed sold out a 41 show run at the Edinburgh Festival last year as well as making its New York debut. Her 2022 show Talk Dirty To Me was nominated for an Encore award at Brighton Fringe.

Eleanor Conway/Talk Dirty To Me tour

You may recognise her from The Guardian, BBC Radio 4 Woman’s Hour, Talk Radio, The Times Radio, Stylist, BBC Radio 5 Live's Nihal Show or BBC 4 Extra. Eleanor's online videos have gained 100s of millions of views for her off the cuff on the street interviews and her relatable takes on dating, sex and being a child-free badass. She has been banned from Tinder for life.

★★★★ ‘A champion for anyone that’s chased orgasms’ Broadway Baby

★★★★ ‘Chaotic and electric’ The Skinny

★★★★ ‘It would make a sensational movie’ Female First

★★★★ ‘If you like your humour raw, punchy and clever go and see this impressive hour of comedy’ The Edit

★★★★ ‘Her time in the limelight leaves the audience on a sensational high’ The Wee Review

The 2024 tour dates are as follows:

MARCH

Friday 1st Manchester, Cultplex

Thursday 21st London, Top Secret Comedy Club

Friday 29th Glasgow, Blackfriars

Saturday 30th Edinburgh, Monkey Barrel

APRIL

Thursday 11th Birmingham, The Hare and Hounds

Friday 12th London, The Bill Murray

Saturday 27th Sheffield, the Foundry

MAY

Thursday 9th Nottingham, The Canal House

Thursday 23rd London, Top Secret Comedy Club

Thursday 30th Leeds, The Old Woollen

JULY