Coming soon: Way of the Roses

In May, the recovery community will be taking on the challenge of connecting Lancashire’s Red Rose Recovery with Yorkshires Connected Spaces by walking the Way of the Roses. Our core walkers, accompanied by the amazing Bee Adventures CIC, will walk the 180 mile stretch of countryside.

Starting in their respective corners each county will set off on the epic journey, camping along the way to finally come together at a midway point to swap the red rose for the white rose. Both communities are walking to show how recovery works best when done together, tackling stigma and inspiring hope in others along the way!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We would love it if our friends and supporters could help by way of sponsorship in order to raise funds for both counties’ charities, the money raised will help us to continue to support the most vulnerable people in our society and show everyone that recovery is possible!

Way of the Roses - Stride for a Cause: The Sponsored Spectacular