Cottingham retirees invited to exclusive Bluebird Belles performance

They say some of the best things in life are friendships, food and music – and all three are on offer at McCarthy Stone’s exclusive Bluebird Belles performance for Cottingham retirees to enjoy.

The UK’sdeveloper and manager of retirement communities is set to host the vintage vocal harmony trio at its Springs Court Retirement Living Plus development on Field Close, on Wednesday 22nd May at 2pm, where guests can relax in the lounge with some delicious light-bites while enjoying the live music.

Those who attend will experience first-hand a close-knit community which nurtures a sense of belonging, independence, and peace of mind – and why homeowners are proud to call Springs Court home.

Louise Flynn, Divisional Marketing Manager at McCarthy Stone, said: “We’re incredibly excited to welcome locals to the exclusive Bluebird Belles performance at Springs Court. It’s the perfect opportunity to experience the vibrant, lively and sociable lifestyle that’s on offer, and to also meet our friendly team.

The Bluebird Belles