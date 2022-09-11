A Wild Year is a nature documentary series that follows the seasonal events of migration, restoration and rejuvenation of the three iconic regions of the British countryside.

The first episode was focussed on the Pembrokeshire Coast in Wales, second episode was about the Fens of East Anglia and the third and last episode will feature the North York Moors in Yorkshire.

It is narrated by actor Toby Jones, best known for his role as Dobby the house elf in the Harry Potter franchise, Smee in the 2004 film Finding Neverland and Claudius Templesmith in The Hunger Games sequel Catching Fire.

Alpacas grazing in a field near Littlebeck on the North York Moors. (Pic credit: Gary Longbottom)

What is the North York Moors episode about?

In the north east of England sits a wild and remote moorland, the vast heather-clad uplands and deep, sheltered valleys or dales are known as the North York Moors.

Over the course of thousands of years, this breath-taking landscape has been formed by two elements: water and ice. More recently, people.

The isolated farms and buildings are spread across the highland. The episode will feature the Dale Head Farm, where the Barraclough family raise tough swaledale and cheviot sheep, which are animals bred for the moorland life. They are raised to be able to withstand being left out on the hill all year-round due to their intimate knowledge of their patch cultivated over many generations. Each flock is carried to the land.

Purple heather on Spaunton Moor on the North York Moors above Hutton le Hole. (Pic credit: Gary Longbottom)

The flocks are brought down off the moors to the shelter of the dales two times a year; in the spring they do this for lambing and again in the summer for their wool to be shaved off. The top shearers can clip 300 sheep in one day.

How can I watch A Wild Year: The North York Moors?

The episode will air at 4.50pm on Sunday, September 11 and you can watch it on BBC Two.