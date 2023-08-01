A motoring TikTok star from Yorkshire who is presenting a new TV series on classic cars shares her top tips for preserving and making cash out of your ‘automobile trash’.

Abigayle Andre, who has 138,000 followers and 2.5million likes on the social media platform, is presenting the new Dave TV series Repair Lot in which several well-known presenters restore classic cars as well as giving classic car parts a new life as upcycled automobilia.

The 30-year-old, who appeared on the first episode on Sunday night, said automobilia is any artefact or collectible linked to motoring from posters to wheels and old fuel pumps.

“People often have special items poorly stored at home when they could be restoring their items to their original glory or making something new,” she said. “While this TV show focuses on classic cars, it shines a light on our heritage and our nation's love of vehicles of all ages.”

Abigayle Andre, who is a star on TikTok at @SheTalksCars

Abigayle said her identity is reflected in her love of cars, as her father and uncles – who hail from Dominica – were always passionate about motors which led her to working for a car manufacturer.

The TikToker who said appearing on the show is a “dream come true,” as she is also passionate about helping people restore and recreate their own automobilia at home or even use something from their local scrapyard.

Abigayle said: “It’s turning what could be perceived as trash into treasure, rather than buying something new you can recycle something old and turn it into a decoration that makes you smile.”

Abigayle said she has loved the challenge of being on the TV show and helping people make their automobilia into something special or to fundraise from it.

She said: “Cars are important to me and I understand why people cherish certain items. I keep all of my press bits from car launches I got to and events. I commissioned some art, by Bavz and Illustrator Maker aka Terry Putman, of my favourite classics which I hang in my home and office.

“But what’s been even more incredible since the show is the support of people locally who've congratulated me, bought me flowers and chocolates, sent messages and texts of support. And my online audience have all reacted so positively too.”

Abigayle presents Repair Lot alongside Charlotte Vowden who is a columnist for practical classics magazine and is a writer for Hagerty.

Other presenters on the Repair Lot include; Derek Drinkwater a classic car mechanic who’s driving in the 2023 Le Mans classic 24 hour race, Freya Read, a car upholsterer, Hannah Gordon, a self taught mechanic who had her own workshop business and JerriLee Quintana, a body shop specialist, who restores classic cars and classic milk floats.

Abigayle will appear at the Bangers and Cash live event at Scampston Hall where she will host a panel on August 13. She is also attending the Cops and Cars charity event with Channel 5’s Police interceptors on August 12 at The Motorist in Sherburn in Elmet. You can follow Abigayle on social media @SheTalksCars

Here are Abigayle’s top tips for preserving, creating or restoring your automobilia:

- Keep items away from water and humidity

- Use museum frames for photos, pictures and posters and don’t put in the kitchen - like one contributor did on the show her prized vintage press photo.

- A lot of people have random bits lying around so be creative with how you could upcycle your goods: Turn an engine into a table, a steering wheel in to a clock, or a car seat into a chair.