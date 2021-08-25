The Yorkshire filming of Channel 5 TV hit series All Creatures Great and Small is the subject of a new glossy behind-the-scenes book, due to be published in October.

Michael O’Mara Books is to release a tie-in book to the much-loved new TV adaptation of All Creatures Great & Small, based on James Herriot’s iconic books.

Entitled The World of All Creatures Great & Small: Welcome to Skeldale House, the book will reveal exclusive behind-the-scenes insight into the making of the series, taking readers through the doors of the famous 1930s practice and revealing the real-life inspiration behind the locals of Darrowby and their animals.

The World of All Creatures Great and Small: Welcome to Skeldale House will be published in October by Michael O'Mara Books.

With full colour plate sections, it will be “an ultimate celebration of the house and its unforgettable setting in the Yorkshire Dales”, says the publisher. It will also feature insight from the cast and creators,including lead director Brian Percival, lead writer Ben Vanstone, actors Samuel West, Anna Madeley, Nicholas Ralph, Callum Woodhouse and Rachel Shenton, plus a veterinary advisor and the animal trainers.

Sir Colin Callender, executive producer and chairman of production company Playground, said: “I’m thrilled to be working with Michael O’Mara Books to bring the wonderful world of Darrowby to print. Our entire cast and crew worked tirelessly to bring James Herriot’s iconic stories back to the screen for a new generation. We could not be more excited to share with our loyal viewers an in-depth account of what it took to get there.”

Nicki Crossley, senior commissioning editor at Michael O’Mara Books, said: “At Michael O’Mara, we are all such big fans of James Herriot’s books and it was fantastic to see the reception of the first series. We are very proud to be working with the Playground team to celebrate the show and its incredible heritage.”

The residents of Skeldale House.