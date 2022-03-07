All Creatures Great and Small cast and crew film wedding scenes in the Yorkshire Dales as shoot gets underway

The cast and crew of All Creatures Great and Small are currently filming scenes from the third series in the Yorkshire Dales village of Arncliffe.

The Monday shoot is believed to be a wedding sequence - likely to be that of main character James Herriot and his farmer's daughter fiancee Helen.

James proposed to Helen in the second series and in the Christmas special aired at the end of 2021 they still had not wed.

Fans feared that the outbreak of war - the last series was set in 1938 - could leave the ceremony up in the air.

Photos taken in Arncliffe today show extras milling around and a 1930s bus on the set.

Arncliffe has been used by the Channel Five production before - during filming for the second series in 2021, local smallholder Rebecca Ward-Dooley had to answer an SOS from the crew when a delivery of chickens failed to turn up to appear on camera. Her six rescue hens stood in instead.

Filming on the village green

Other locations likely to be featured again include Grassington - now established as the fictional town of Darrowby - Kettlewell, Broughton Hall and The Green Dragon Inn at Hardraw.

Samuel West, who plays vet Siegfried Farnon, Tweeted last week about his return to Yorkshire and the beginning of the filming block.

The actor has spoken extensively about his love for Yorkshire and was enthusiastic about his birdwatching trips to RSPB Bempton Cliffs, near Bridlington.

Filming begins in Arncliffe

The cast in 1930s costume