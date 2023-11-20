Two of the most popular TV shows to come out of Yorkshire in recent years are set to meet in a one-off special this Christmas.

Channel 5 has commissioned All Creatures Great and Small Meets The Yorkshire Vet which will be screened at a date to be confirmed over the Christmas period.

The one-off hour-long special will see cast members from both shows meet in a celebration of the James Herriott drama and the award-winning team from The Yorkshire Vet.

The Yorkshire Vet tells modern-day tales of All Creatures Great and Small through the vets, farmers and pet owners that call James Herriot country home, and has become a viewer favourite since launching on Channel 5 in 2015.

Meanwhile, the adaptation of All Creatures Great and Small, which originally aired on the BBC, has garnered rave reviews and has become one of the channel’s biggest shows. The fourth series, produced by BAFTA and Golden Globe-winning production company Playground, recently aired on Channel 5 with consistent slot winning performances across the run, peaking at 3.7m, and will return for a Christmas special later this year.

This special show will see Yorkshire Vets Peter Wright and Shona Searson enter the world of Darrowby with exclusive behind the scenes access to the filming of the All Creatures Great and Small Christmas episode, with actors Nicholas Ralph (James Herriot) and Rachel Shenton (Helen Herriot). Peter will also step in front of the camera as he appears as an extra in the drama.

Later in the show, Sam West (Siegfried Farnon) and Anna Madeley (Mrs Hall), enter the world of The Yorkshire Vet, discovering the real people behind their characters, with visits to some of the now well-known haunts, including the real Drovers Arms.

Greg Barnett, commissioning editor for factual entertainment and unscripted at Channel 5 and Paramount+, said: “Both these series command huge audiences and we couldn’t resist putting the actors and the actual Herriot trainee and team together to create some heart-warming and entertaining TV.

"In sort of a ‘job swap’ way, viewers will get to see behind the scenes at this year's Christmas special whilst some of the actors experience Skeldale Practice first-hand and get taken to a couple of James Herriot’s favourite places. It’s a real Christmas treat.”

Paul Stead, managing director of Daisybeck Studios, which creates The Yorkshire Vet, said: “Nearly 200 episodes have been made to date of The Yorkshire Vet, with Series 18 recently announced and we're really proud to continue the James Herriot legacy through the title, so it seemed natural to bring the two shows together for Christmas.

“We've been blessed with the support of James Herriot's family, and we can't wait to celebrate both All Creatures Great and Small and The Yorkshire Vet in this special, whilst continuing to remember the man who inspired both.”

Peter Wright, star of The Yorkshire Vet, added: “It’s going to be great introducing Sam West to people who knew Donald Sinclair, the real person who inspired his character Siegfried Farnon.’