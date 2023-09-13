The original Skeldale House from the BBC TV series of All Creatures Great and Small is preparing to host an open day next month when visitors will be able to revisit the iconic home and surgery of the TV vets and meet some very special guests.

Dr Rosie Page, the daughter of real-life vet and author Alf Wight, who used the pen name James Herriot, will join BBC cast member Paul Lyon, who played Jimmy Herriot. Also there will be Oliver Crocker, author of All Memories Great and Small, which tells the beyond-the-scenes stories of the cast and crew as they made the original BBC TV series, which aired from 1978 to 1990.

The instantly recognisable building, in Askrigg, near Leyburn, became known to viewers around the world as the TV location used for the veterinary practice where James Herriot, played by Christopher Timothy, lived and worked, alongside the practice boss, Siegfried Farnon, played by Robert Hardy, and errant younger brother Tristan Farnon, played by Peter Davison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Sunday, October 1, visitors will be able to step inside Skeldale House by Maison Parfaite, which is now a luxury holiday home - ideal for those on the Herriot Country trail - offering six studios and one larger apartment.

Skeldale House by Maison Parfaite is now luxury holiday accommodation, ideal for those on the Herriot Trail.

There is a fully operational Austin 10 - the car that James and the other vets drove - and fans will be able to take pictures and relive scenes of James, Siegfried and Tristan sitting down to one of Mrs Hall’s hearty Yorkshire breakfasts.

The event takes place from 11am to 4pm and Oliver, Rosie and Paul will be signing books. Last year, Rosie and her brother Jim talked to the Yorkshire Post about their father’s lasting legacy and earlier this year, they met up with actor Samuel West, who plays Siegfried in the Channel 5 series. Paul and co-star Ali Lewis met up last year for a feature on making the BBC series.

Claire Scott, Maison Parfaite's new MD, said: “There will be cupcakes from the bakery across the road available and we highly recommend lunch at the King’s Arms or at the Wensleydale Heifer and a walk locally in the stunning Yorkshire Dales. We are dog friendly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Set in the heart of the Yorkshire Dales National Park. Askrigg was used as Darrowby, the fictional village in the BBC’s All Creatures Great and Small, and one of the three pubs in the village, The Kings Arms, opposite Skeldale House on the main street, was The Drovers Arms, where James, Tristan and Siegfried could be found after many a traumatic shift.

In the original BBC series of All Creatures Great and Small, James Herriot, played by Christopher Timothy, centre, lived and worked alongside the practice boss, Siegfried Farnon, played by Robert Hardy, left, and errant younger brother Tristan Farnon, played by Peter Davison. Picture: BBC

Claire Scott said: “We attract a lot of walkers and people looking for a luxury break in the tranquil setting. We do attract a lot of die-hard All Creatures Great and Small fans - I have personally bumped into a couple from the Netherlands that were doing the ACGAS tour and had called in at Akrigg to see the building.”

Meanwhile, the launch of series four of the Channel 5 adaptation of All Creatures Great and Small is expected soon.

Skeldale House by Maison Parfaite at Askrigg is open to visitors on Sunday, October 1. Visit www.maison-parfaite.com/skeldale-house