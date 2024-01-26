All Creatures Great and Small season four sees the return of popular characters from previous seasons along with newcomers, new paws, new hoofs and new hopes and dreams.

With a Mrs Pumphrey focussed storyline from the James Herriot books, the latest season is set around Easter in 1940 during the uncertainties of war.

James’s hesitancy over whether or not he will be called up for the RAF, he and his wife Helen ponder over when would be the right time to start a new family, and with Tristan serving in the Royal Army Veterinary Corps, Siegfried is at loose ends.

Rachel Shenton and Nicholas Ralph during a All Creatures Great and Small Q&A. (Pic credit: Jeff Spicer / Getty Images)

A new vet assistant Richard Carmody joins the household to provide crucial help, and his acclimation goes exactly how you would predict, and Siegfried hires an experienced bookkeeper Miss Harbottle, Helen and Mrs Hall’s friendship deepens.

The series has not only warmed the hearts of Yorkshire folk and people from across the country, it has also garnered the attention of US residents.

The latest episode aired on Sunday, January 21, 2024 on PBS.

Nicholas Ralph, Anna Madeley and Callum Woodhouse. (Pic credit: Jeff Spicer / Getty Images)

“I love how all the actors really enjoy the animals (well, in this job, you'd have to, wouldn't you?), but especially Sam with his love for rats. I think it's so nice to be able to bring a love for a certain animal into the show, so I particularly like that.” - Nancy Sheppler

“Oh my goodness how I love, truly love this show, and am an American in Texas lol.” - Kay Lynn Griffin

“I love this show and feel fortunate to have visited Thirsk, the home & clinic of James Herriot ! We were there several years ago on a snowy winter afternoon and literally had the place to ourselves! Once they sold us entry tickets we were free to roam the house and explore every nook and cranny - (which is identical to what you see on tv!) I’ve been a lover of the books, and all animals since I was quite small! In recent years I have become a genealogist and learned that I have a distant cousin who was married to the first ever assistant to James Herriot (featured in “Every living thing” It made my visit extra special and I cannot wait to go back again one day and spend even more time there!!! I highly recommend a visit if you find yourself in Yorkshire!” - Lisa Wise

“I miss Tristan. I hope that character comes back.” - Denise Carchedi-Ransiear

“This is a great series on masterpiece! Always makes you feel good.” - Helene Nicholson

“Love all those crazy animal antics!” - Helen Garrett

“Love this wonderful and heartwarming show! It’s so refreshing!” - Laura Cook Walthers

“Love love love all talented cast love the animals I watch.over and over all episodes wonderful story.” - Susan Stadler

“My sister’s golden retriever, Darby, is glued to the tv during every episode.” - Jill Martin

“The best series ever!!!!!Very comforting.” - Gladyce Lathrop

“That was a good episode.” - Katherine White

“Love Tricki Woo! Teasel is magnificent.” - Annie Kostyk

“Love this show, the cast, the script and the feelings it gives you with each show.” - Susan Scura Napoli

“Excellent scene with Teasel and the emergency.” - Sarah Lefler

“I absolutely adore this series! It’s so heartwarming! The scenery is gorgeous and the actors and actresses are fantastic and so are the animals! I hope you continue this series for many more seasons!” - Lisa Giglio Crosby

“Why don't they say anything about that beautiful little hawk that played the airmen's mascot in episode 7? What kind of hawk is it, how old, male or female, name? Please give us some information! I loved that bird!!!” - Gail C. Richardson

“Such a good show!!” - Nancy Stumpf Goodfellow

“I love the rats and how Siegfreid cuddles with them. So sweet!” - Susan Corp

“The goats were the best. Made me laugh so hard.” - Evalyn Pluemke

“The animals really are a delight in the show. Kind of what makes it special. In the original series tons of animals were always featured. Between the ones that came to the surgery to the ones they visited on the farms.” - Maria Pacholski

“The best show on TV!!” - Danette Kurbis McDonald

“Love everything about this show, it's just perfect.” - Cat Steinbaugh

“This show makes my heart smile!” - Ellen Bell

“Wonderful show!” - Sandi Richerson

“Loved the program last night.” - Carolyn White

“Has anyone noticed the painting of a stag on the wall of the stairway of Skeldale House? I have a painting just like it here in the U.S. I have seen other copies for sale in antique stores and I wonder who did the original and if anyone knows where the original is located. The one I have was painted in the early 1900s by a student taking an art course in a local college. There must have been a picture of the original in an art book that students copied. I really would like to know more about the painting.” - Tommy Covington

“Helen & James are planning to get pregnant & in this week's episode she discovers that she is. There is a scene @ the Drovers where she is drinking. Assuming it is alcohol it is sending a serious message to women. There is no known safe amount of alcohol use during your pregnancy or when you are trying to get pregnant. Helen & James would not want FAS for their child; this would have been a chance to educate a very serious issue.” - Donna Moenck

“What about Gerald's dog? After all, he brought Gerald and Mrs. Hall together!” - Pat Stahlhut

“Love All of The Animals On Season 4 of All Creatures Great and Small with you.” - Leanne Trueman

“Fantastic Show if you haven’t seen it you are missing out on brilliant performances of wonderful actors and actresses.” - Patty Williams

“Love this show!! Haven't missed a single episode in four seasons yet.” - Gary Hinkle

“It is evident that all the actors appreciate animals.” - Gail Warner