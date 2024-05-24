The Yorkshire Post photographer Jonathan Gawthorpe headed to the quaint Dales village to capture the events going on in the community as the filming took place.

And now it appears the village is preparing to go back to its normal life as the crew begin taking down signs and packing away gear.

A sign for the The Drovers Arms – the name of the fictional pub in the show – can be seen in the village, where The Devonshire doubles as the local for the cast during filming.

There are also cherry pickers dotted across the landscape, helping crew to turn Darrowby back into Grassington.

In April, Tim Barber, owner of Real Yorkshire Tours, began posting pictures of the cast filming in Grassington and Hubberholme for the first six episodes of series 5 with the production crew, and it would now appear that the filming is beginning to wrap up.

Filming had also started in Hubberholme Church, origins of which are thought to date back to the 12th century.

The cast including Nicholas Ralph (James Herriot), Samuel West (Siegfried Farnon), Rachel Shenton (Helen Alderson), Callum Woodhouse (Tristan Farnon) and Imogen Clawson (Jenny Alderson), all gathered at the church to film the christening scene for series 5.

