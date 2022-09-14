News you can trust since 1754
All Creatures Great and Small Season Three cast return to celebrate James and Helen's wedding

As All Creatures Great and Small returns to Channel 5 tomorrow night, Stephanie Smith picks out new season photos that suggest intriguing new storylines.

By Stephanie Smith
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 8:30 am
Updated Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 8:49 am

Three months have passed since series two, and it is now spring 1939. James, Helen and the whole village of Darrowby are preparing for the Big Day. Will it go without a hitch? Meanwhile, both James and Helen will find themselves feeling torn between two lives, their old and new, their work and home. And Siegfried will discover that younger brother Tristan is not the only one who makes mistakes from time to time. Expect familar faces and new ones too – especially a fresh cast of adorable animals. All Creatures Great and Small is on Channel 5 on Thursdays at 9pm.

1. Helen finds a new home

Helen (Rachel Shenton) will be at the heart of Skeldale House, a welcome ally, perhaps, for Mrs Hall (Anna Madeley).

Photo: Channel 5

2. New dynamics at Skeldale House

James Herriot (Nicholas Ralph), his bride Helen Alderson (Rachel Shenton) and housekeeper Mrs Hall (Anna Madeley) will have to get used to living together in the same house - and with Siegfried. And Tristan.

Photo: Channel 5

3. Siegfried and Mrs Hall

Siegfried and Mrs Hall team up together with Tricki-Woo - for the wedding celebrations.

Photo: Channel 5

4. Jenny takes on new responsibilities

Jenny Alderson (Imogen Clawson) is all dressed up but how will she take to her new responsibilities on the Alderson family farm?

Photo: Channel 5/Masterpiece PBS

