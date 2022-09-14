Three months have passed since series two, and it is now spring 1939. James, Helen and the whole village of Darrowby are preparing for the Big Day. Will it go without a hitch? Meanwhile, both James and Helen will find themselves feeling torn between two lives, their old and new, their work and home. And Siegfried will discover that younger brother Tristan is not the only one who makes mistakes from time to time. Expect familar faces and new ones too – especially a fresh cast of adorable animals. All Creatures Great and Small is on Channel 5 on Thursdays at 9pm.