Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Channel 5 has announced that series three of All Creatures Great & Small will launch on Thursday, September 15 at 9pm.

The broadcaster has revealed that the new season will begin in spring 1939 as James Herriot (Nicholas Ralph) and Helen Alderson (Rachel Shenton) prepare to walk down the aisle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James will take a new stake in the vets surgery in Darrowby and, while his scheme to participate in the Government’s practice to test for tuberculosis in cattle will expand the practice, it could put him at odds with local farmers.

Is Skeldale House becoming a little crowded? James Herriot (Nicholas Ralph), Helen Alderson (Rachel Shenton), Tristan Farnon (Callum Woodhouse). Top Line: Siegfried Farnon (Samuel West), Mrs Hall (Anna Madeley).

Meanwhile, Helen will face the challenges of letting go of her old life on her family farm with her father (Tony Pitts) and sister Jenny (Imogen Clawson) and finding her new place within Skeldale House.

Tristan (Callum Woodhouse) is now a qualified vet, but is still seeking to win big brother Siegfried’s approval.

Meanwhile, Mrs Hall (Anna Madeley) may be ready for love, and Mrs Pumphrey (Patricia Hodge) returns with her pampered Pekingese Tricki-Woo (a most welcome reprise for canine actor Derek).

There will be darker storlines with WWII on the horizon as Siegfried Farnon, played by Samuel West, has to contend with painful memories of his own experiences during the First World War, when he served in combat with the Army Veterinary Corps.

Tristan Farnon (Callum Woodhouse), Siegfried Farnon (Samuel West), Helen Alderson (Rachel Shenton) & James Herriot (Nicholas Ralph)

Never out of print, the series of books by Alf Wight have become a global cultural phenomenon with devoted fans around the world.

All Creatures Great and Small made a critically acclaimed debut on Channel 5 in 2020, with the first series consolidating at 4.7M viewers. Series 2 also consisted of six episodes, plus a Christmas Special, and it is expected that Series 3 will take the same format.

The production has received funding and support from Screen Yorkshire. PBS Masterpiece, which hosts the series in the US, has revealed that it will air on Masterpiece in the US from January 8, 2023.

*Watch All Creatures Great and Small on Channel 5 on Thursdays at 9pm. Also stream on My5.