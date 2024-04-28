All Creatures Great and Small has seen worldwide success since it started in 2020 bringing in younger generations of fans.

The latest series finished broadcasting on PBS in the US in February this year and viewers were eagerly awaiting news of a series renewal.

After months of silence, fans were left disappointed until the end of February when PBS Masterpiece announced the news that a new series was in the works including a reprisal of Tristan Farnon portrayed by Callum Woodhouse.

Nicholas Ralph on set for series 5 of All Creatures Great and Small. (Pic credit: Tim Barber)

In April, Tim Barber, owner of Real Yorkshire Tours, began posting pictures of the cast filming in Grassington and Hubberholme for the first six episodes of series 5 with the production crew.

He had been tipped off by one of the shopkeepers who had received a letter announcing that filming would begin the week after.

The production crew has transformed Grassington into the fictional village of Darrowby.

Mr Barber said in his blog on the Real Yorkshire Tours website: “The house which doubles as Skeldale House had had its false pillars and porch added.

Rachel Shenton during filming of ACGAS series 5. (Pic credit: Tim Barber)

“Mud and dirt had been added to the cobbles and many shops transformed back to the 1940’s with signage and criss-crossed tape across the windows (in-case glass broke during wartime bombing raids).

“We had parked up in the Yorkshire Dales National Park Car Park and there was already evidence of the filming with trailers with vintage cars being unloaded and shire horses being groomed by the animal handlers on the show.

“We walked into the market square but filming hadn’t started but what became apparent was that the lower square was to be used for filming for the first time with a 1950’s butchers and a pram shop materialising.”

Callum Woodhouse as Tristan Farnon. (Pic credit: Tim Barber)

Filming had also started in Hubberholme Church, origins of which are thought to date back to the 12th century.

The cast including Nicholas Ralph (James Herriot), Samuel West (Siegfried Farnon), Rachel Shenton (Helen Alderson), Callum Woodhouse (Tristan Farnon) and Imogen Clawson (Jenny Alderson), all gathered at the church to film the christening scene for series 5.

According to Mr Barber, the church was also transformed along with a clock and a few prams and pushchairs were laid outside of the building, inspiring the question: Is this where Darrowby nursery will be?

Mr Barber said: “We took a walk up through the town and followed Moor Lane to get a feel for the surrounding Yorkshire Dales countryside and get some views back down into Grassington so my guests could get some idea of the scale of the town.

Samuel West filming series 5. (Pic credit: Tim Barber)

“When we arrived back, barriers had been put up and a small crowd of about 20 people were waiting with anticipation for filming to start.

“First Nicholas Ralph and then Helen Shenton walked passed, Nicholas wearing his Dry Robe warm coat, giving the crowd a big wave and entering Skeldale House.

“We then witnessed a few scenes being filmed for continuity as costumed extras walked across the square in front of the house, old cars drove by and horses walked across the set.

“It was amazing how many takes were made for what looked like the shortest bit of film – made you realise the attention to detail that goes into the show.”