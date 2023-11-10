Fans of the Yorkshire Dales favourites All Creatures Great and Small will be able to watch Channel 5’s reboot back to back this Christmas thanks to a new boxset being released.

The smash hit show, which is a remake of a BBC classic, became Channel 5’s number one ranking British drama of all time after it came back to the small screen in 2020.

Series four was released earlier this year and now fans of the show will be able to binge the show from the very beginning thanks to a boxset which is being released just in time for Christmas.

All Creatures Great and Small series one to four will be released on DVD on December 11 courtesy of Acorn Media International, following its recent transmission on Channel 5. Series four, complete with the 2022 Christmas special, will also be released on the same day.

The series one to four boxset of All Creatures Great and Small

The latest series picks up in the Easter of 1940. It’s springtime, Winston Churchill is becoming Prime Minister and there’s much to be glad about with the community coming together more than they have before, despite the war in Europe.

With Darrowby’s very own Tristan away serving in the Royal Army Veterinary Corps, James (Nicholas Ralph) readily accepts the help of his wife Helen (Rachel Shenton) and their caring housekeeper Mrs Hall (Anna Madeley), who are happy to muck in with him and Siegfried (Samuel West), to make sure the surgery runs smoothly.

Series one begins in 1937 as James Herriot, a newly qualified animal surgeon, moves to a small town in Yorkshire to begin his first job with the irritable but kind veterinarian Siegfried Farnon.