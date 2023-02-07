The major feature film is based on a play of the same name written by award-winning actor, author, playwright and screenwriter, Alan Bennet, who is from Armley, Leeds. He is well known for other plays, The Lady in the Van in 1999, The History Boys in 2004 and The Habit of Art in 2009, all of which have been adapted into films.
Allelujah is a warm, humorous and moving tale about surviving old age and stars local actors Judi Dench, David Bradley, known for his role as Argus Filch in the Harry Potter films and Walder Frey in Game of Thrones and other big stars including Jennifer Saunders and Derek Jacobi.
The film was directed by Richard Eyre, who has worked with Judi Dench on multiple occasions. He is also known for films Iris (2001), Notes on a Scandal (2006), The Children Act (2017) and King Lear (2018).
What is Allelujah about?
The film is about old age and is set in a geriatric ward in a small Yorkshire hospital that is expected to close down.
The threatened closure of this hospital stirs an uprising from the local community. They invite a news crew to film preparations for a concert as a tribute to the hospital’s most distinguished and popular nurse.
The film aims to celebrate the spirit of humanity among medical staff struggling with restricted resources and ever-growing demand, and to the elderly patients involved.
Who is the cast of Allelujah?
The following actors star in the film.
Jennifer Saunders as Sister Gilpin
Judi Dench as Mary Moss
Russell Tovey as Colin Colman
David Bradley as Joe Colman
Derek Jacobi as Ambrose
Bally Gill as Dr Valentine
Gerard Horan as Mr Earnshaw
Jessica Baglow as Dr Jess
Eileen Davies as Molly
When will Allelujah be released in cinemas?
It had its world premiere at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival on September 11, 2022, and is set to be released in cinemas in the UK on March 17, 2023.