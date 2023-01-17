The Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen has told the Radio Times that she prefers her nine children as teenagers to their baby stage.

The Dales sheep farmer’s youngest child, daughter Nancy, is now six years old but she admits she doesn’t particularly miss them being completely dependent on her – adding that she has enjoyed seeing them develop their own personalities as young adults.

She told the Radio Times in an interview to promote her new More4 series, Amanda Owen’s Farming Lives, in which she visits other farms around the UK, that she was never ‘goo-goo ga-ga’ when they were infants and ‘couldn’t wait for them to find their own feet andrun off’. She added that she ‘loves having teenagers as they keep me young’ and seeing their different characters. Reuben, Miles and Edith are all in their teens with Violet, 12, and Sidney, 11, soon to join them. Eldest daughter Raven, 21, has graduated from university.

The 48-year-old conducted the interview on Zoom with husband Clive, from whom she separated last year, at her side as they explained family life since their split. She admits Ravenseat Farm in Swaledale was without electricity for several days during a recent cold snap, and discusses imposing a three-day maximum rule for absences away from her family to film her new show.

Amanda Owen at the Great Yorkshire Show 2022

