An Audience With Kylie coming to remains on ITVX for streaming, so Rachael Davis takes a look at what’s in store from the certified pop princess.

She’s sold more than 80 million records worldwide, earned the moniker Princess of Pop, gathered dozens of awards including a Grammy and three Brits, and is the highest-selling female Australian artist of all time – Kylie Minogue is a certified pop legend.

From the 1980s to today, Minogue has created scores of hits: 2001’s Can’t Get You Out Of My Head, 1988’s I Should Be So Lucky, 1990’s Better The Devil You Know, 2000’s Spinning Around, and 2023’s Padam Padam, to name but a few.

Multiple generations of pop lovers have found themselves fans of Minogue’s – it’s almost impossible to avoid the charm of her catchy tracks – and that makes her the perfect host of An Audience With… at the Royal Albert Hall this festive season.

Kylie Minogue performing on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Archive/PA Images.

But this isn’t the first time Minogue, 55, has held An Audience With… in London – she took to the stage in 2001 for the TV special, and more than two decades later, she’s coming back for more.

For one night only, Minogue performed for an audience of fans and specially-invited VIP celebrity guests at London’s legendary Royal Albert Hall, playing a selection of her greatest hits and songs from her latest album Tension. The best part is, those who couldn’t party in person will still be able to crack out the champagne and dance along with the hits, because An Audience With Kylie can still be streamed on ITVX.

And today, on all local BBC radio stations, there is an hour-long special between 9am-10am, with Kylie thanking Make a Difference Award winners for their bravery and kindness.

So let’s hear more from the pop princess as she gets ready for Some Kind Of Bliss, only On A Night Like This.

Kylie Minogue performing onstage during an exclusive Priority show at O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire. Picture: Doug Peters/PA Wire/PA Images.

Kylie, this isn’t your first rodeo when it comes to an audience with…

“An Audience With is so unique and has the history that shows the love people have for it. My friend sent me a photo of their laminate from An Audience With (in) 2001 and it brought back all the memories! The show feels intimate, fabulous and captures a moment in time.”

People at home will definitely be making a night of it – popping some bubbles, getting their glitter on – what do you love about that?

“I absolutely love knowing that people watching at home will be making a night of it. I want everyone to feel like they are there with us, as they are in spirit!

“Have some friends over, get the snacks in and perhaps even pop a bottle of something! If you want to go all out, mini replicas of Royal Albert Hall, hah! Red drapes… Hey, it IS that time of year!”

Speaking of the Royal Albert Hall, it’s such an iconic venue – how do you feel about performing there?

“Venues have different vibes and one of my favourite places in the world is the iconic Royal Albert Hall. It has an energy unlike anywhere else, acoustically it is stunning and visually, well – it is 360 degrees beautiful!”

You’ve been doing this for a long time and have performing down to a fine art – what’s the best piece of advice you have ever received?

“When I was starting out and trying to find my way as a live performer, I would be moving non-stop! Michael Hutchence and I were dating at the time and he made me aware of the power in stillness. It was a great piece of advice and gave me the boost I needed to have confidence in my own presence.

What’s your favourite song to perform?

“It’s impossible to choose an absolute favourite. Every performance is different, as is every audience. That’s the beauty of a live show. We are all in the moment and songs will become something ‘other’. There are some older songs, which naturally have nostalgia built into them. These have a different reaction and feel compared to a recent song, which perhaps hasn’t been performed live very often.”

It’s fair to say you’re certified pop royalty – do you often unexpectedly hear your music when you’re out and about?