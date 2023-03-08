Anita Rani is a blur of energy. “Sorry, I’m talking too fast,” she laughs. It seems everything she does is at 100mph, but then she has had rather a lot to fit in.

It’s with a passion that ploughs through, when she talks about Bradford. About opportunity, and women’s voices, and the power of education.

Born and brought up in the city, the radio and television presenter may be best known for hosting Women’s Hour, Countryfile, Watchdog or The One Show.

There was a stint on Strictly Come Dancing, before she became a best-selling author. As of two days ago, she is also Chancellor of the University of Bradford.

Anita Rani who has been installed as Chancellor at The University of Bradford during a ceremony on Monday

It’s “mind boggling”, she said, quietly candid on what it means to her family. Her grandfather was one of the first Indian families to settle in the city in the 1950s.

“Two generations later here I am,” she said. “I take that very seriously.

“It’s the story of social mobility. That’s what they came for, they grafted for, what they worked really bloody hard for, so I could have the opportunities they didn’t have.”

Anita went to school at Bradford Girls Grammar, before studying broadcast at the University of Leeds. She had hosted her first show on Sunrise Radio at the age of 14.

In the past, she has spoken about how she felt she had to change to fit in. Now she talks about the power of social mobility and strong female voices.

Bradford is “just wow” right now, she said, fast becoming known for having women in positions of power. She cites Bradford Literature Festival (BLF), founded by Syima Aslam and Irna Qureshi. Then City of Culture 2025, chaired by Shanaz Gulzar.

When it comes to how female leadership is shaping the city’s future, she said she is blown sideways by the strength of those steering the way.

“I’m all about strong female voices,” she said. “This is great - women who know their minds and have achieved. Breaking down stereotypes of South East Asian women - we’re not ‘binary women’, who are meek and mild.

“We are powerhouses, and Bradford should be proud of that.”

It’s the word “powerhouse” that gives her pause. It was her own time at university that had proved a turning point in her career, she explained.

University is about academic success, yes, but also about experience. It’s about exploring - and about a transition to adulthood and finding your own voice.

“It’s a precious time - a time to make the most of,” she said. “Also it’s about saying, once you do step out, ‘you are a fighter, be yourself. When you step into a room, have that confidence’.”

For many years, Anita said, she has wanted to make a difference to young women.

This week she launched a new scholarship programme, supporting small groups from Bradford and abroad into further education.

Stepping out onto the stage on Monday as she was installed Chancellor, she said she had taken great joy in “ripping up the rulebook” when it came to her dramatic gown.

Describing Selby designer Yashana Malhotra as a “walking work of art”, she had made a point of sharing the spotlight with the 27-year-old TikTok star, who has already featured in the fashion pages of Vogue. She acknowledged the move.

“She’s a young graduate, just starting out. It’s really important to celebrate other people’s work - to put someone else on the stage with me. She’s incredible.”

International Women’s Day is all about celebrating the achievements of women, be it in social or cultural or political spheres, or simply in smashing the age-old moulds.

Does Anita’s own background, growing up in Yorkshire, change the way she looks at the world? At opportunity, at access, at “hard graft”? And does that stay with her?

She laughed. She may as well be doing “missionary work” for Yorkshire, she admitted, as she shouts about it wherever she goes. For Bradford, and its wealth of culture and landscapes.

“It made me,” she said simply. “Bradford is the city that made me. I’m fiercely proud of being from Bradford, of being a Yorkshire lass.

“If you grow up in a county that has such a strong sense of pride, through language and landscapes, food, a sense of humour. It really shapes you.

“It’s amazing that I’m able to give back to a city that gave me so much.”

In her role as Chancellor, Anita will be the formal head of the institution, conferring degrees and serving as ambassador as well as chairing the university’s court.

She could write a long list, Anita said, of all she wants to achieve. Ultimately, she knows now, more than ever, that she stands as a role model.

It is a position of privilege, an almost unconscious gift. Championing the university and the city. More than that, her actions, and words, will hold the power to shape futures.

She spoke slowly as she tried to put into words all her strength of intent.

“More than ripping up the rule book it’s about showing that I have broken into spaces where people like me don’t work traditionally,” she said.

“Often you feel you have to change who you are to fit in. Well no - it’s great to be an outsider. Bradford is an outsider - it’s certainly not like anywhere else.