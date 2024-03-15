At the age of just 26, Wakefield woman Kimberley Hattersley-Barton has already fought off four cancer diagnoses. She tells Richard Fidler about her charity event next month.

Meanwhile, Kerry Godliman talks about starring as a private detective in seaside drama Whitstable Pearl and how she fell in love with the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And Bananarama might have been striding the pop charts for 43 years, clocking up a world record for the most chart entries by an all-female group in the process, but any thought that it has all been down to some grand design clearly tickles Keren Woodward.

Anita Rani.

Anita Rani is head judge of a new BBC talent search for Bradfordfordians who can report on the City of Culture. She tells John Blow about her love for her home city.