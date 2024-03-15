Anita Rani's love for Bradford, Yorkshire celebrities take on the Bake Off and Bananarama look back: the week in features

In case you missed them, here’s a look at some of the long-reads in The Yorkshire Post features section this week.
At the age of just 26, Wakefield woman Kimberley Hattersley-Barton has already fought off four cancer diagnoses. She tells Richard Fidler about her charity event next month.

Meanwhile, Kerry Godliman talks about starring as a private detective in seaside drama Whitstable Pearl and how she fell in love with the town.

And Bananarama might have been striding the pop charts for 43 years, clocking up a world record for the most chart entries by an all-female group in the process, but any thought that it has all been down to some grand design clearly tickles Keren Woodward.

Anita Rani.Anita Rani.
Anita Rani is head judge of a new BBC talent search for Bradfordfordians who can report on the City of Culture. She tells John Blow about her love for her home city.

Elsewhere, representing Yorkshire in the latest Celebrity Great British Bake Off will be Skelmanthorpe-born Dr Who actress Jodie Whittaker and three from Leeds – comedian Leigh Francis; Spice Girl, TV presenter and patron of Women’s Aid, Mel B; and presenter Gabby Logan.

