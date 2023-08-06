All Sections
Antiques Roadshow in Yorkshire: TV crews and Fiona Bruce in Roundhay Park Leeds for filming today

TV crews have set up in Roundhay Park Leeds for Antiques Roadshow BBC filming on Sunday and Monday.
By Daniel Sheridan
Published 6th Aug 2023, 08:45 BST
Updated 6th Aug 2023, 08:45 BST

Cameras have been set up near the Lakeside Cafe.

The BBC said: “We are excited to be able to bring the Antiques Roadshow to the fascinating Roundhay Park in Leeds.”

Filming will take place on Sunday but the public can apply for free tickets to be part of the show during a separate recording session on Monday.

“She will be filming three rounds of ‘Basic, Better, Best’ with a couple of our much loved experts." CREDIT: BBC MEDIA PACK“She will be filming three rounds of ‘Basic, Better, Best’ with a couple of our much loved experts." CREDIT: BBC MEDIA PACK
“Our presenter, Fiona Bruce, will be at Roundhay Park, Leeds on Monday 7th August,” a statement on the ticket website said.

“She will be filming three rounds of ‘Basic, Better, Best’ with a couple of our much loved experts."

The BBC series has been on our screens for 45 series.

