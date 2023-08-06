Antiques Roadshow in Yorkshire: TV crews and Fiona Bruce in Roundhay Park Leeds for filming today

TV crews have set up in Roundhay Park Leeds for Antiques Roadshow BBC filming on Sunday and Monday.

Cameras have been set up near the Lakeside Cafe.

The BBC said: “We are excited to be able to bring the Antiques Roadshow to the fascinating Roundhay Park in Leeds.”

Filming will take place on Sunday but the public can apply for free tickets to be part of the show during a separate recording session on Monday.

“Our presenter, Fiona Bruce, will be at Roundhay Park, Leeds on Monday 7th August,” a statement on the ticket website said.

“She will be filming three rounds of ‘Basic, Better, Best’ with a couple of our much loved experts."