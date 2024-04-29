Baby Reindeer is a new black comedy drama-thriller miniseries created by and starring Richard Gadd.

It is an adaptation of his autobiographical one-man show with the same title and is based on his real life experience of being stalked and sexually assaulted in his twenties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The series is seven episodes long and have all premiered at the same time on Netflix in April.

Jessica Gunning attends the English National Ballet pre-performance party. (Pic credit: Ian Gavan / Getty Images)

The filming started in mid-August 2022 in Edinburgh at the Grassmarket and also took place in London.

The cast include actors Jessica Gunning and Danny Kirrane who hail from Yorkshire - here is everything you need to know about them.

Who is Jessica Gunning?

Jessica portrays one of the lead characters, Martha Scott, a former lawyer with a criminal past.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danny Kirrane attends a premiere. (Pic credit: Shirlaine Forrest / Getty Images)

She is a TV and theatre actor and has appeared in the series White Heat (2012), What Remains (2013) and Back (2017-2021).

Jessica was born in Holmfirth, West Yorkshire and was educated at Holmfirth High School near Huddersfield before studying at Rose Bruford College, graduating in 2007.

She started her stage career at the National Theatre in productions including Much Ado About Nothing and Major Barbara. She has appeared in the Doctor Who episode ‘Partners in Crime’.

Jessica has also appeared in Mutual Friends before taking a regular role as Angela in Law and Order: UK in 2009 and was in Life of Riley as well as portraying Branita in the TV pilot Lizzie and Sarah, written by Julia Davis and Jessica Haynes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2013 she played the part of Summer in an episode of Great Night Out for ITV and the following year she starred as Sian James in the Golden Globe and BAFTA-nominated film Pride, finishing 2014 in That Day We Sang, a TV film.

More recently, she has played the role of Jan in the Channel 4 comedy Back and appeared as Diane Pemberley in BBC One’s The Outlaws, created by Stephen Merchant.

Who is Danny Kirrane?

Danny portrays the role of Gino, Donny’s (lead character) coworker in the thriller series Baby Reindeer.

The actor and producer is from Huddersfield and is known for his roles in The Serpent Queen (2022), Wasted (2016) and The Sandman (2022).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to his IMDb he was also the star of the ‘Life Flows Better with VISA’ FIFA World Cup 2010 advert where a man jumps off his sofa and onto his knees waving his arms then runs across a series of global locations resulting in him scoring a goal.